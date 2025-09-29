Monday, September 29, 2025
 
Aesen, DOC JV Targets Subsea Cable Logistics

Aesen Pte. Ltd. (Aesen) and Dutch Offshore Contractors Holdings B.V. (DOC)  formed Aesen DOC Cable Logistics Pte. Ltd., a joint venture to address the growing global demand for subsea cable transport, storage and logistics solutions.

With global electrification and offshore wind expansion accelerating, demand for high-voltage subsea cables is surging, and the joint venture aims to address critical industry gaps such as supply bottlenecks, limited storage capacity, and the need for reliable end-to-end logistics.

As part of its investment strategy, Aesen DOC Cable Logistics is investing in a fleet of carousels ranging from 5,000MT - 12,000MT, strengthening its ability to meet the demand of large-scale offshore wind and interconnector projects.

