Friday, September 12, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 12, 2025

Hellenic Cables Gets Subsea Interconnection Job in Greece

(Credit: Hellenic Cables)

(Credit: Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has signed a turnkey contract with the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) for the design, supply, and installation of a 150kV composite cable system interconnecting Igoumenitsa and Corfu in Greece.

The turnkey project includes the design, manufacture, installation, protection, and commissioning of approximately 18 km of three-core subsea cables and 13 km of single-core underground cables.

The 150kV composite subsea and underground cable system will further strengthen the reliability and increase the capacity of Greece’s electricity transmission network.

The subsea cables will be produced at Hellenic Cables’ facility in Corinth, while the land cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ land cable facility in Thiva.

The project will be completed within 22 months from the signing of the contract, according to Hellenic Cables.

“We are proud to continue supporting IPTO in strengthening Greece’s energy infrastructure with reliable and sustainable cable solutions. This project is another important milestone that reflects Hellenic Cables’ commitment to engineering excellence, innovation, and support in enhancing the Greek energy infrastructure,” said Kostas Savvakis, General Manager at Hellenic Cables.

Related News

Rendering of a 15MW floating offshore wind substructure SnapWind Float (Credit: SHI)

SHI’s 15MW Floating Wind Platform Gets Lloyd’s Register’s Blessing

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its new floating offshore wind turbine design…

Tekmar Gets $10M Subsea Cable Protection Contract off UAE

Offshore services firm Tekmar has secured a contract, worth more than $10 million, to supply advanced subsea cable protection…

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS Start 3D Seismic Survey Offshore Northern Brazil

French seismic firm Viridien, in collaboration with joint venture partner TGS, has started the Megabar Extension Phase I…

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

KOIL Energy Nets Subsea Equipment Supply Deal

Koil Energy Solutions, an international specialist in subsea equipment and services, has secured a significant contract,…

Saildrone Surveyor (Credit: Saildrone)

ABS Certifies World’s Largest Classed Unmanned Surface Vehicle

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued classification to the Surveyor, a fully autonomous deepwater unmanned surface vehicle (USV)…

Reach Remote 2 USV (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea’s USV Heads to Australia for Work with Woodside Energy

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea has sent off its Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) Reach Remote 2 to Australia to…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Underwater Conversations: The Next Wave in Hydrographic Communications for Renewable Energy
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news