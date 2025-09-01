Monday, September 1, 2025
 
KOIL Energy Nets Subsea Equipment Supply Deal

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Koil Energy Solutions, an international specialist in subsea equipment and services, has secured a significant contract, which includes the supply of control equipment for a subsea isolation valve system.

The purpose of the system is to protect the offshore platform and its personnel from the unintended release of hydrocarbons from subsea wells.

The contract encompasses the engineering, procurement, and manufacturing of KOIL's technical solution for Subsea Safety Control Systems.

KOIL Energy will perform engineering and procurement activities during 2025 followed by manufacturing at its production facility in Houston, Texas in the first half of 2026. A services contract for the installation and testing will be awarded later, the company noted.

"This contract highlights our team's achievement in creating integrated solutions. We are honored to have earned our customers’ trust to deliver equipment that will play a vital role in enhancing the safety of their offshore facility,” said Erik Wiik, CEO of KOIL Energy.

Chirps, Clicks, and Neural Nets: Securing Underwater Operations With LPI/LPD ACOMMS
