DRIFT Offshore Opens Subsea Repair Facility in South Florida

(Credit: DRIFT Offshore)

(Credit: DRIFT Offshore)

Subsea resourcing specialist DRIFT Offshore has extended its service capabilities by formally opening a new, purpose-built subsea repair and engineering facility in South Florida.

Creating five new job roles in the process, the launch of the 5,000 sq ft base is a direct response to the acknowledged market shortage of specialist subsea repair resources in the United States.

It is now providing bespoke services designed to improve the availability, reliability, and performance of customers’ subsea equipment and systems. The facility in South Florida features electronics and hydraulic workshops as well as a mechanical assembly capability and manipulator repair services for the Schilling product line.

The service offering at the facility extends beyond routine equipment and tooling repairs to encompass full system rebuilds, computer and control systems upgrades, engineered solutions, and technical support.

The base also provides equipment storage space, while its team works with customers on the logistics associated with the movement of equipment to and from the facility.

“These are exciting times for our business as we combine our three decades of ROV experience with a fully equipped facility to create a much-needed new repair and engineering solution for subsea operators in the US. It has long been recognized that there’s a market shortage of qualified repair facilities and skilled technicians, which impacts the availability and efficiency of subsea equipment,” said Kyle Pitman, DRIFT Offshore’s Americas President.

