Byron E. Vernicos Appointed as Ardent Rep

Byron E. Vernicos has been appointed exclusive Agent for Ardent for the Greek and Cypriot market.

Ardent is a global specialist in emergency preparedness, emergency response, waste management, wreck removal, subsea services and decommissioning, servicing the marine and oil and gas industry.

Byron E. Vernicos is a shipbroker who specializes in the offshore and maritime market since its establishment in 1978. Main focus areas are salvage, offshore vessels employment including deep sea towage and period charter, sale and purchase and other related activities.