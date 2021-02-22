 
New Wave Media

February 22, 2021

Cable Layer Leonardo da Vinci Due to Enter Fleet in 2021

Photo Courtesy Prysmian Group

Photo Courtesy Prysmian Group

Prysmian will entrust Sea World Management SAM with the management of the new high-tech flagship that will enter service in the second half of the year.

Dubbed Leonardo da Vinci, the cable-laying vessel being built by the Vard shipyard in Brattvåg, Norway, for the Prysmian Group will be managed by Sea World Management of Monte Carlo, which already takes care of the management of the three other cable-laying vessels of the Prysmian Group engaged in different areas of the world.

The signing of the contract for Prysmian’s new cable-laying vessel strengthens the collaboration between Sea World Management (SWM) and Prysmian Group during a very difficult period, due to the pandemic constraints.

SWM provides full management and consultancy services to different clients owning 21 vessels (tankers and dry bulk carriers in addition to the three cable layers) thus confirming being able to diversify while maintaining high standards for different kind of vessels

Leonardo da Vinci is projected to lay cables up to 3000 meters depth, equipped with two rotating platforms with capacities of 10,000 and 7,000 tons. The ship is the first to be equipped with the retractable thrusters of the Wärtsilä WST-24R capable of ensuring maximum stability during cable-laying operations and minimizing the use of space on board. 

Leonardo da Vinci will operate in a market, that of submarine cables, which - according to the latest forecasts, should reach a total turnover of $26.16 billion dollars by 2025 thanks to an annual growth rate of over 12%.

Related News

Two gliders were deployed near the A-68a iceberg near South Georgia. (Photo: Povl Abrahamsen / BAS)

Gliders Probe Huge Iceberg's Impact on Penguin Island's Ecosystem

For the next four months, robotic submersible vehicles will swim the frigid, choppy waters around South Georgia island, gathering…

(Image: VARD)

Orange Marine Orders Cable Repair Vessel

French submarine cables services company Orange Marine has ordered a new cable repair vessel for delivery in 2023.The specialized…

Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav was used on a SEA-KIT X class for DASA demonstration project. Photo from Sonardyne.

Autonomous Navigation – with or without GNSS

Use of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) as operational tools in their own right is gaining increasing traction. From harbour…

RV Roger Revelle in drydock. Image courtesy Glosten

Interview: Tim Leach, Glosten, Discusses Efficient Refit by Design

From 3D laser scanning to Computational Fluid Dynamics, an efficient and successful major mid-life refit such as the one…

Photo: Nortek

Acoustic Tech Used to prep for America's Cup

INEOS TEAM UK needed accurate measurements of speed through water while training for the America’s Cup in waters with complex current flows.

Three world-class autonomous uncrewed minesweeping systems, to dispose of sea mines while reducing the risk to life of Royal Navy personnel will be delivered under an agreement between industry and Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), a trading entity and joint-defense organization within the UK Ministry of Defence - Credit: DE&S

UK: Royal Navy to Get Uncrewed Minesweeping System

Uncrewed minesweeping systems, designed by Atlas Elektronik, will detect and destroy sea mines on naval operations for the UK Royal Navy…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Cygnus Instruments

Sales and Service for Cygnus Ultrasonic Thickness Gauges in North, South and Central America and the Caribbean

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news