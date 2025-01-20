EU Calls for Input to European Oceans Pact

The European Commission has launched a call for evidence to shape the European Oceans Pact, a political initiative that aims to promote sustainable ocean management.

The pact was announced by President von der Leyen in her political guidelines for the next European Commission (2024-2029).

The pact aims to:

• Maintain a healthy, resilient, and productive ocean.

• Promote a sustainable and competitive blue economy, including fisheries and aquaculture.

• Work towards a comprehensive agenda for marine knowledge, research and innovation, and investment.

The call for evidence will run until February 17, 2025, with the Commission expecting to receive a wide range of contributions from stakeholders, experts and citizens. The feedback collected will be used to shape the European Oceans Pact which the Commission aims to present in time for the 3rd UN Ocean Conference in June 2025.



