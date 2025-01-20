Tuesday, January 21, 2025
 
New Wave Media

January 20, 2025

EU Calls for Input to European Oceans Pact

© donfiore / Adobe Stock

© donfiore / Adobe Stock

The European Commission has launched a call for evidence to shape the European Oceans Pact, a political initiative that aims to promote sustainable ocean management.

The pact was announced by President von der Leyen in her political guidelines for the next European Commission (2024-2029).

The pact aims to:

• Maintain a healthy, resilient, and productive ocean.

• Promote a sustainable and competitive blue economy, including fisheries and aquaculture.

• Work towards a comprehensive agenda for marine knowledge, research and innovation, and investment.  

The call for evidence will run until February 17, 2025, with the Commission expecting to receive a wide range of contributions from stakeholders, experts and citizens. The feedback collected will be used to shape the European Oceans Pact which the Commission aims to present in time for the 3rd UN Ocean Conference in June 2025.

Related News

Source: SeaTrac

USV Hypoxia Mapping Capabilities Verified by Manned Vehicle

SeaTrac has used its SP-48 uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) to map potential hypoxic zones in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as part…

The UK National Oceanography Center’s (NOC) Dr. Elizabeth Kent has been awarded an MBE, for services to tracking global temperatures. Image courtesy NOC

Dr. Kent, NOC Scientist, Honored for Climate Research

The UK National Oceanography Center’s (NOC) Dr Elizabeth Kent has been awarded an MBE, for services to tracking global temperatures…

Illustration/OPT's PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)

OPT Assembles PowerBuoy Bound for Naval Postgraduate School

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has finalized the main assembly of the AI-capable PowerBuoy for Naval Postgraduate School…

Source: Friends of Nella Dan

For Those with Saltwater in Their Veins

The Scythian philosopher Anacharsis (6th century B.C.) said: “There are three sorts of people: those who are alive, those…

Image Courtesy HydroSurv

Hydrosurv REAV-28 tapped for new projects in Eastern Med

HydroSurv sold a REAV-28 package to Engitec Systems International (ESI), marking the company’s first sale in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Illustration (Credit: NOD)

Norway Awards Two CO2 Storage Permits in North Sea

Norwegian Ministry of Energy has offered two CO2 storage permits to Harbour Energy, Equinor, and Aker BP, both located in…

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 2024
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Supply Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news