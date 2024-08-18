Canada Launches Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel

The Canadian Coast Guard has launched a new offshore oceanographic science vessel to be named the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Naalak Nappaaluk.

As the Canadian Coast Guard’s largest dedicated science vessel, the new ship will provide increased capability and capacity to support ocean science missions on Canada’s east coast. It will accommodate up to 34 crew and 26 Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists and will be stationed at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

The CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk is equipped with a deck that can swap out different equipment modules based on mission requirements, a marine mammal observation station, an ocean sampling room, multiple labs and equipment for collecting and analyzing information. The vessel can also support search and rescue operations and environmental response, when needed.

Naalak Nappaaluk was a respected Inuk Elder from Kangiqsujuaq, Nunavik, a village of 800 along Quebec’s northernmost tip. Nappaaluk was a renowned leader, harvester, teacher, consultant, navigator, astronomer and meteorologist. As a knowledge keeper, he was committed to protecting and promoting Inuit language and culture and did so his entire life by teaching others how to survive and thrive in his Arctic homeland.

The CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk is a key deliverable for the Canadian Coast Guard under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard in 2025.