Canada's Ocean SuperCluster Invests in Collaboration

RBR announced significant funding from Canada's Ocean Supercluster’s Accelerated Ocean Solutions Program (AOSP) for a new project that will develop integrated ocean sensors for autonomous ocean platforms in collaboration with Canada's Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) and Dalhousie University's Department of Oceanography (DAL).

The Advancing Smart Integrated Ocean Sensors for Autonomous Platforms Project focuses on developing new sensor technologies aimed initially at the Biogeochemical (BGC) Argo program with the objectives of improving sensor stability and reducing power requirements and cost per profile.

In this AOSP project, RBR will undertake the technology development and productization of the new BGC sensors while collaborators at DFO and DAL will provide scientific and technical resources for the testing, operation, and subsequent data analysis of BGC sensors in the lab and through ocean deployments.

“The OSC funding enables a leap forwards in our capabilities and reduces the timeline to bring these exciting new sensors to market” stated Greg Johnson, President of RBR Ltd.