March 22, 2021

U.S. Navy Charters Hornbeck Offshore's OSV

U.S. offshore vessel operator Hornbeck Offshore, normally providing services to the offshore oil and gas industry, has now won a contract with the U.S. Navy.

The company last week won a $7,510,000 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements for the long-term charter of the U.S. flagged offshore support vessel HOS Red Rock, which will provide support for Navy operations-at-sea.  

This contract includes a one-year base period with three one-year extension option periods, as well as one 11-month option period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $39,702,000.  

Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by March 14, 2026.

