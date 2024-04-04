PGS Hooks Northern Europe Seismic Deal

Marine seismic data company PGS has secured a 4D contract in Northern Europe for an independent energy company.

PGS said it will mobile its Ramform Tethys for the survey in late April.

The project has a total duration of approximately 30 days.

As for the value of the contract, PGS announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more, and strategically important contracts.

“We are very pleased with this contract award, marking the start of the Northern Europe summer season for the Ramform Tethys. By combining the Ramform acquisition platform with our proprietary multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology we will quickly provide the client with high-quality 4D seismic data,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO in PGS.

Ramform Tethys is a Titan-class ship as 24 streamer reels, 16 abreast with a further 8 in a second row.

This allows the vessel to take full advantage of our GeoStreamer technology and perform acquisition of high-volume exploration 3D, or high-density 3D or 4D seismic data.