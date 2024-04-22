Greensea IQ and VideoRay Partner to Enhance ROV User Experience

Marine technology companies Greensea IQ and VideoRay announced they are expanding their partnership to enhance the user experience for remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV).

The renewed five-year, multi-million dollar agreement will aim to help improve the performance and dependability of their products, as well as fostering innovation within the inspection class ROV sector, including subsea defense and commercial customers. The companies said they have already begun work on the development of Professional Workspace software for VideoRay’s Ally, the newest member of their Mission Specialist family.

"The Master Agreement between Greensea IQ and VideoRay illustrates the significant commitment both companies are making to our US Navy and defense customers. This Agreement ensures our customers will have constant and stable access to the most advanced remote undersea robotics platform available. This Agreement removes the blockages of day-to-day operations and allows us to focus on technology advancement and customer satisfaction while maintaining our collaborative position as a world leader in ROV solutions." said Ben Kinnaman, CEO, of Greensea IQ.

"With our long-standing partnership, this new deal ensures our capability to address the long-term software demands of our defense customers while harnessing emerging technological advancements to bolster our Mission Specialist capabilities. Ultimately, all our customers stand to gain from this arrangement," said Chris Gibson, CEO of VideoRay.