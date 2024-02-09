China Puts First ‘Home-Made’ Subsea Xmas Tree Into Operation
China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has put into operation the first domestically developed subsea Xmas tree.
CNOOC’s subsea Xmas tree is 3.5 meters long, 3.2 meters wide and 3 meters high, with an overall weight of nearly 22 tons.
It is a piece of equipment used in subsea production systems in the offshore oil industry, can efficiently increase oil output of oilfields. The Xmas tree is able to pump seawater with a maximum pressure of about 17 MPa into the reservoir, to increase the overall oil production.
To remind, CNOOC recently started production from its Suizhong 36-1/Luda 5-2 discovery, located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea.
The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 30,300 barrels of crude oil per day in 2025.
It represents the largest secondary development and adjustment project in offshore China.