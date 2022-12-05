 
New Wave Media

December 5, 2022

Coast Guard Monitoring Oil Discharge from Scuttled Liberty Ship

A seasonal oil sheen on Aug. 29, 2022, near Destin, Fla. Coast Guard and Florida Department of Environmental Protection have been monitoring periodic oil discharge from Liberty Ship Thomas Heyward. (Photo: Joshua Ronkowski / U.S. Coast Guard)

A seasonal oil sheen on Aug. 29, 2022, near Destin, Fla. Coast Guard and Florida Department of Environmental Protection have been monitoring periodic oil discharge from Liberty Ship Thomas Heyward. (Photo: Joshua Ronkowski / U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) are monitoring periodic discharges of oil from the Liberty Ship Thomas Heyward, a World War II era vessel sunk in 1977 to serve as an artificial reef approximately six miles southwest of Destin, Fla.

Following Hurricane Sally in September 2020, the National Response Center (NRC) began receiving reports of pollution in the vicinity of the artificial reef. Coast Guard personnel conducted preliminary investigations; contacting other government agencies to include Florida’s DEP, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission (FWC), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Okaloosa County’s coastal resource manager.

Since receiving initial reports of pollution, the Coast Guard, together with federal, state and local stakeholders, continued to monitor the situation. Earlier this year, the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund (OSLTF) was utilized by the Coast Guard for further assessment and potential cleanup operations. The OSLTF was established as a funding source to pay appropriate assessment, removal costs and damages resulting from oil spills or substantial threats of oil spills to navigable waters of the United States.

In August and September of 2022, the Coast Guard received additional NRC reports of pollution in the vicinity of the artificial reef. The Sector Mobile NOAA scientific support coordinator and Coast Guard members again assessed the site in September 2022. An oil sheen was observed in the vicinity of the artificial reef and a sheen sample was collected for laboratory analysis. Lab results identified the surface sheen sample as consistent with a heavy marine fuel oil. A follow up assessment in November 2022 indicated no sheen in the vicinity of the reef.

The periodic discharges appear to be seasonal in occurrence and may be associated with warmer weather and higher sea temperatures that would allow the residual oil remaining in the artificial reef to move more freely and ultimately discharge from any tank openings. These discharges may result in visible surface and, or subsurface expressions of oil. All mariners are recommended to avoid contact with any product discharged from the artificial reef. The Coast Guard remains committed to safety, security, and marine environmental protection in the navigable waterways of the United States.

Related News

STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo from STL

A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind

With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine…

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Nuclear-proof: ROV Spends Five Years Working in Nuclear Storage Ponds

The Saab Seaeye Tiger ROV has spent five years working in nuclear storage ponds at Sellafield, one of the most highly radioactive…

Image courtesy Hypack

Event: HYPACK 2023 Hydrographic and Dredging Training Event

Details on the annual HYPACK Training Event were recently released, scheduled to be held January 9-12, 2023 in Panama City Beach…

According to TMC, the Allseas-designed pilot collector vehicle awaits deployment from the Hidden Gem during the first integrated system trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean since the 1970s. -©TMC

TMC's NORI, Allseas Lift 3,000t of Seabed Nodules from Pacific Ocean

TMC, the company that describes itself as an explorer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped source of critical battery metals…

Image courtesy Oceanology Americas

Oceanology Americas: Discount "Premium" Badges Available Now

As a long term partner of Oi Americas, Marine Technology Reporter has negotiated a fantastic deal on Conferences Badges for…

Keel-Laying for NOAA's Discoverer at Thoma-Sea

NOAA, the U.S. Navy and Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors (TMC), LLC., recently held a keel-laying ceremony today in Houma, La.…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Back to the Future

Eyes in the Sky: ACUASI keeps an Unmanned Eye to Prevent Ship/Whale Collisions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news