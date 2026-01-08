Thursday, January 8, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 8, 2026

Babcock, Frankenburg Partner on Counter‑Drone Maritime Defense System

(Credit: Babcock)

(Credit: Babcock)

Babcock and Frankenburg Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore development of a new maritime counter‑drone air defense system in response to the rise of one‑way attack drones.

Under the agreement, the partners will work on a cost‑effective, containerized platform for launching Frankenburg’s new low‑cost missiles, designed specifically to defend against one‑way attack drones. The capability is intended to offer affordable, scalable, kinetic solutions to protect military personnel and critical national infrastructure across Europe.

Frankenburg’s engineering operations are led from the United Kingdom. The partnership is expected to support the development of a new sovereign capability, create skilled UK employment, and generate global export opportunities for both firms.

“Defense has entered a new era with the rapid development of drone warfare and industry needs to respond to this growing threat. We work with the brightest start-ups on defense’s most critical challenges, and we’re pleased to be working with Frankenburg Technologies on the development of an innovative maritime counter-drone air defense system,” said David Lockwood, CEO, Babcock.

“Frankenburg Technologies’ mission is clear: to bring affordability and scale to modern air defense. The drone threat has changed the character of warfare, and every layer of defense now needs to be designed for mass and speed from the outset.

“Partnering with Babcock, a recognized leader in maritime defense, allows us to combine rapid innovation with proven naval and industrial expertise, accelerating the delivery of an operational maritime capability,” added Kusti Salm, CEO, Frankenberg Technologies.

Related News

Copyright alexyz3d/AdobeStock

Fincantieri's WASS Snags Torpedo Deal

Fincantieri’s underwater systems subsidiary WASS has secured its largest contract to date, winning an order from the Indian…

© Schmidt Sciences

Schmidt Sciences Awards $11m for AI in Humanities Research

Schmidt Sciences has awarded $11 million for up to 23 teams of researchers around the world to develop and apply artificial…

NUWC Newport

Submarine Group Two Commander Visits NUWC Newport

Rear Adm. Melvin R. Smith, commander of Submarine Group Two, visited the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport on Dec.

Source: MGI Engineering

All-Electric Foiling USV Undergoing Sea Trials

MGI Engineering has introduced SeaGlide, an autonomous, all-electric foiling uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) designed for…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Oceans Apart: Ice Moon Exploration Will Mirror Terrestrial Subsea Ops
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news