 
New Wave Media

July 28, 2023

How AI Can Aid Coastal Water Quality Monitoring

Image courtesy OSIL

Image courtesy OSIL

Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) are investigating improvements to cost effective real-time marine water quality monitoring solutions, using AI modelling to help visualize and predict events.

With the aim of improving predictions for high coliform events OSIL have manufactured and deployed a self-contained 1.2m Tern data buoy platform equipped with multiparameter water quality instrumentation, met sensors and GSM data telemetry system. The buoy is monitoring local conditions for a range of parameters including coliforms, providing feedback on sedimentation, low oxygen levels, excess nutrients and effluent pollution. The data is validated externally by the collection of local water samples.

The data from both the smart monitoring buoy and the sample analysis are then entered into an AI modelling system to look at developing specific indicators for coliform predictions, and are presented in a Graphical User Interface (GUI). The goal is to narrow the set of parameters that are needed to model predictions for high coliform events, thereby reducing the cost of monitoring and evaluating these events, and enabling more systems to be deployed in increased locations longer term.

The project is being funded by Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, in conjunction with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) as part of a series of innovation projects that can improve the observation capabilities of the UK’s waters, towards improved assessment and evaluation of the status and risks to natural capital assets and marine biodiversity.

Related News

Nexans Aurora - File photo: Nexans

Nexans to Install Section of World's Longest and Deepest Interconnector

Subsea power cable maker Nexans has been awarded a major contract valued at €1.43 billion for the section of the EuroAsia…

©Shearwater

Shearwater in 'Pioneering' Seismic Survey Project Offshore Norway

Offshore seismic survey specialist Shearwater on Friday announced a new project with the Austrian oil firm OMV for a "pioneering"…

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

McDermott Bags Major Subsea Pipeline, Cable Order in Qatar

Offshore installation firm McDermott has secured a major subsea pipelines and cables engineering, procurement, construction…

A dead northern gannet trapped in plastic fishing net. (© andrewbalcombe / Adobe Stock)

Plastic Pollution Threatens Birds Far Out at Sea

Seabirds are one of the world’s most threatened animal groups. They already contend with multiple issues, including climate change…

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Biodiversity 25 Times More Than Land-Based Mining, Report Says

Extracting minerals from the ocean floor could negatively impact biodiversity on a scale of up to 25 times greater than land-based mining…

An autonomous boat made by researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso floats at Ascarate Lake, located in El Paso, Texas. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.

UTEP Researchers put Autonomous Survey Boat to the Test

Researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso have constructed a fully autonomous boat that can carry out bathymetric…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news