October 7, 2025

HII Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Massachusetts

HII announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has successfully completed initial sea trials for Virginia-class attack submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798).

Over the course of several days at sea, the NNS and Navy team conducted testing of systems and components, including submerging the submarine for the first time and high-speed maneuvers while on the surface and submerged. The testing program will continue at NNS ahead of delivering the boat to the U.S. Navy.

The boat, the 25th Virginia-class submarine, was christened in May 2023; Massachusetts will be the 12th delivered by NNS.

