Monday, September 22, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 21, 2025

High Seas Treaty to Enter into Force

© Tropicalens / Adobe Stock

© Tropicalens / Adobe Stock

The High Seas Treaty has reached the milestone of 60 state ratifications needed to trigger its entry into force.

Sri Lanka, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sierra Leone and Morocco deposited ratification instruments at the United Nations General Assembly on September 19.

Formally known as the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (or BBNJ Agreement), the Treaty will become legally effective 120 days from January 17, 2026.

The Treaty is the first legally binding international agreement safeguarding marine life in the High Seas, which covers two-thirds of the world’s ocean and plays a critical role in ensuring a healthy planet.

It provides new tools to halt biodiversity loss and ocean degradation through enabling the creation of marine protected areas (MPAs) in international waters and ensuring environmental impact assessments of planned human activities.

It will also boost equity for developing countries through increasing knowledge and technology access, strengthening capacity, and ensuring the equitable access and sharing of the benefits of marine genetic resources.

These provisions are vital to achieving climate and biodiversity global goals, including the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) 30×30 target to protect 30% of the planet’s land and ocean by 2030.

Adopted in June 2023, after nearly two decades of discussion and negotiations, the Treaty opened for signature on 20 September 2023. Palau became the first country to ratify on January 22, 2024, and since then States from every region have joined. In addition to the 60 ratifications, 142 countries plus the European Union have signed, signaling their intent to ratify.

Under the Treaty, the first Conference of the Parties (CoP) must convene within a year of entry into force, likely toward the end of 2026. 

Governments and stakeholders are laying the groundwork for developing High Seas MPA proposals to protect critical biodiversity sites once the Treaty is operational. These include the Salas y Gómez and Nazca Ridges, the Lord Howe Rise and South Tasman Sea, the Sargasso Sea and the Thermal Dome in the Eastern Pacific.

“This historic moment is the culmination of years of dedication and global diplomacy by governments and stakeholders” said Rebecca Hubbard, Director of the High Seas Alliance. “The High Seas Treaty is a powerful testament to multilateralism- showing what the world can achieve when we come together for the common good for our ocean, which covers more than 70% of the planet. Today marks an important step when promises start becoming action.”

Further ratifications are expected during the upcoming UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York (beginning September 22). China, India, the US, the EU, Australia, and the UK are among the nations that have signed but not ratified the Treaty.

Related News

FEMME, bringing the multibeam world together in one place. © Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery Announces 2026 Multibeam Forum

Kongsberg Discovery has announced that the 18th Forum for the Exchange of Mutual Multibeam Experiences (FEMME) will take place in Genoa…

© Schmidt Sciences

Eight Scientists Named 2025 Schmidt Polymaths to Pursue Research in New Disciplines

A global cohort of eight scientists and engineers working in a variety of disciplines were named Schmidt Polymaths and will…

© underocean / Adobe Stock

Overfishing Deal Reached After 20 Years of Negotiation

A landmark agreement to curb billions of dollars in subsidies contributing to overfishing came into force on Monday, the…

© FarSounder

FarSounder Announces SEA.AI Integration in Web Application

FarSounder announced an integration with SEA.AI, a leader in AI-powered vision systems for maritime safety. This integration…

© Adobe Stock/Wirestock

China Approves to Establish Nature Reserve in South China Sea

China has approved the creation of a national nature reserve at thedisputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the…

Capt. Kevin J. Behm (left) relieves Capt. Chad F. Hennings as commanding officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport during a change of command held on Sept. 3, 2025. Rear Adm. Peter D. Small (right), commander of the Naval Undersea and Surface Warfare Centers and chief engineer for the Naval Sea Systems Command, who served as guest speaker during the event. Behm became the warfare center's 72nd commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Dave Stoehr)

NUWC Division Newport Hosts Change of Command

Capt. Kevin J. Behm became the 72nd commanding officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport as he relived Capt. Chad F.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Underwater Conversations: The Next Wave in Hydrographic Communications for Renewable Energy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news