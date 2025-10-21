Travis Derrington Joins BIRNS as Project Manager

BIRNS, Inc., a leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance subsea connectors, custom cable assemblies and lighting systems, has announced the hiring of Travis Derrington as Project Manager.

In his role, he is responsible for managing key client projects, planning and spearheading all aspects to ensure on time completion, within budget and scope. He also oversees workflow, and helps coordinate production efforts and schedules, collaborating with other department heads to ensure that goals and KPIs are met.

Derrington joined the BIRNS team with 23 years of service in the US Navy, with an expertise in submarines and deep submergence systems, retiring honorably as a Senior Chief (E-8). During his successful military career, he served on the ballistic missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), at Seal Delivery Vehicle Team 1 working with the Advanced Seal Delivery System and Dry Deck Shelters and as the Mechanical Division Leading Chief Petty Officer for the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory.

After years of spearheading projects during complex missions at sea, Derrington is comfortable now leveraging his discipline, teamwork and strategic planning skills in the civilian sector. “It’s been an exciting and welcome challenge leading projects with the excellent team at BIRNS,” said Derrington. “The terrain may be different, but the core principles of leadership and execution are the same. I am excited to contribute to the success of our customers’ advanced subsea programs.”