May 28, 2024

OPT Concludes Ops with Multiple USVs for US Government

WAM-V (Credit: OPT)

WAM-V (Credit: OPT)

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has completed operations with several simultaneously deployed WAV-Vs for the U.S. government.

The deployment marks a major contractual milestone, enabling immediate revenue recognition.

WAM-V, short for Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel, is an innovative class of autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs) that uses an articulating suspension system to minimize structural loading.

WAM-V ASVs can provide a platform for multi-domain (air, sea, and subsea) marine autonomy for a variety of defense and security missions, including maritime domain awareness, high value asset protection, security perimeters, mine counter measures (MCM), anti-submarine missions, and border security.

They  can also be outfitted with various sensor solutions (fixed or towed) for surveys of marine infrastructure and for berth clearance and dredging, among other applications.

"The completion of this operation is testament to the utility of our unmanned surface vehicles and the skills of our operators. We look forward to future operations and generating incremental value for our customers and shareholders,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO and President of OPT.

Drawing the Line: The Farthest, Deepest Limits
