Thursday, September 5, 2024
 
September 5, 2024

OPT Concludes Next-Gen PowerBuoy Ocean Trials

OPT's next-gen PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)

OPT's next-gen PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has completed more than four months of offshore testing of its next generation PowerBuoy in the Atlantic Ocean off New Jersey.

The solar and wind power equipped PowerBuoy also featured OPT’s proprietary artificial intelligence capable Merrows suite of solutions.

The system maintained 100% data uptime and the state of charge of the batteries remained over 90% throughout the deployment, according to the U.S.-based company.

During the deployment, several intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance demonstrations for potential customers were completed.

Having operated offshore during hurricane Ernesto and tropical storm Debby, the system is now back at the OPT facility for integration of the subsea connectors and AT&T’s 5G system that are part of the previously announced deployment for the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterrey.

Once all permits are received and factory acceptance testing is complete, the system will be moved to California for installation.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of offshore testing for our solar and wind power capable Next Generation PowerBuoy, which forms the backbone of our AI-capable Merrows ocean intelligence platform.

“Achieving 100% data uptime during testing is a testament to the robustness and reliability of our technology, designed to operate in the most challenging marine environments. We are excited to take the next step and deliver this groundbreaking system to NPS , marking a significant milestone in advancing sustainable ocean monitoring solutions,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO and President of OPT.

