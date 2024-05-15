Kent Gets FEED Contract for Hejre Project in the North Sea

Energy services firm Kent has secured a key Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for INEOS' Hejre project.

The Hejre project, an offshore High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) development, is located in the Danish sector of the North Sea.

It is planned as a tie-back to the South Arne field, utilising the existing Hejre jacket structure. Kent's responsibilities under this contract include the complete FEED design for the pipeline, tie-in spools, retrofit risers, and subsea power and fibre optics cable.

"Having successfully completed the pre-FEED for the full project scope, this new phase allows us to further demonstrate our robust FEED capabilities and deep understanding of the unique challenges in subsea and offshore engineering, particularly in the challenging conditions of the North Sea,” said Usman Darr, Engineering and Consulting Managing Director for the UK at Kent.

Kent's ongoing involvement with INEOS projects extends beyond Hejre. The company is also engaged in study work for the Greensands Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project.

INEOS recently hired Italian contractor Rosetti Marino for an offshore high pressure, high temperature (HP/HT) gas production platform FEED job.

The work encompasses all engineering activities related to the Hejre topsides and South Arne topsides tie-in modifications required.