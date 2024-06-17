 
New Wave Media

June 17, 2024

DOF Contracts with Kystdesign for ROV Pair

Constructor Compact ROV systems. Image courtesy Kystdesign

Constructor Compact ROV systems. Image courtesy Kystdesign

Kystdesign won a new contract with DOF for two complete Constructor Compact ROV systems, a newly developed compact version of the Constructor ROV which has four systems sold to date.

DOF delivers integrated subsea services. "We are pleased with securing the contract for delivery of these ROV systems from Kystdesign. DOF has an outstanding track record with Supporter 12, demonstrating about 14 years of successful operation. We look forward to continuing this strong performance with the new Constructor C WROVs in the years to come," said Ingve Osberg, SVP Remote Operation, DOF.

Constructor Compact ROV systems. Image courtesy Kystdesign

Related News

Triton FPSO (Credit: Dana Petroleum)

Dana Petroleum Hires Subsea7 for North Sea Field Job

UK-based oil and gas company Dana Petroleum has awarded a contract to Subsea7 for the provision of subsea services for the Bittern field development…

(Credit: MacArtney)

MacArtney's GreenLink Tech Picked for First Grid-Linked Wave Energy Test Site in US

MacArtney's GreenLink terminations have been selected to connect innovative wave energy technologies to the grid at the PacWave…

(Credit: OPT)

OPT Ships First Set of WAM-Vs to Sulmara

U.S.-based marine power, data, and services company Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has delivered first set of new unmanned…

(Photo: South Korea Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)

First Korean-built Geophysical Exploration Vessel Commissioned

South Korea's first domestically built geophysical exploration research vessel was commissioned during a ceremony at Pohang…

(Credit: PGS)

Two PGS Vessels Kick-Start Surveys Offshore Norway

Norwegian seismic company PGS has started seismic survey operations in the northern hemisphere, using two Titan-class Ramform…

© ead72 / Adobe Stock

More Than 60% of World's Coral Reefs May Have Bleached in Past Year

Nearly two-thirds of the world's coral reefs have been subjected to heat stress bad enough to trigger bleaching over the past year…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Provisional Ferry Mechanic

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Maintenance Planner

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news