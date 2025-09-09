Tuesday, September 9, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 9, 2025

Crete Opens First Dedicated Diving Park

© Paris Tzorvas

© Paris Tzorvas

An EU-funded project has successfully launched Crete’s first dedicated diving park in Stalis to advance the island’s vast potential for sustainable marine tourism.

The park was developed by the non-profit Diving Parks of Crete, established by the Heraklion Chamber of Commerce and local municipalities.

It began in 2014 when a diving enthusiast on the Heraklion Chamber of Commerce board saw Crete’s potential as a top diving spot. Since then, the team has worked through a complex legal system, lifting a decade-long ban on organized diving, and meeting strict environmental standards. In December 2023, they received approval for the first dive park in Stalis.

In the Stalis dive park, divers can explore an extraordinary seabed with over 50 unique fish species, pristine waters, and vibrant ecosystems.

The project used EU funding to install 40 patented artificial reefs developed by the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research. These structures enhance marine biodiversity by attracting fish and other sea life, while also providing a unique underwater attraction for divers.

The park is also a protected marine sanctuary, restricting fishing to help replenish fish stocks and strengthen local fisheries.

“With this support, we were able to turn our vision into reality,” said George Karapidakis from the Heraklion Chamber of Commerce. The initiative promises to generate economic growth by attracting high-value tourists, extending the tourist season, and creating new jobs. The park will become fully operational in 2026.

“Our goal is to make Crete a must-visit destination for divers worldwide,” explains Karapidakis by building a network of five to six diving parks across Crete. The parks will combine artificial reefs and sunken boats (shipwrecks) to transform the island into a premier diving destination. Another park, located in Agia Pelagia, is already prepared for licensing.

Related News

© applied acoustics

Applied Acoustics Partners with STR to Enhance Positioning Technology

applied acoustics has partnered with subsea equipment rental specialist, STR, to enhance their USBL capabilities by adding…

Capt. Kevin J. Behm (left) relieves Capt. Chad F. Hennings as commanding officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport during a change of command held on Sept. 3, 2025. Rear Adm. Peter D. Small (right), commander of the Naval Undersea and Surface Warfare Centers and chief engineer for the Naval Sea Systems Command, who served as guest speaker during the event. Behm became the warfare center's 72nd commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Dave Stoehr)

NUWC Division Newport Hosts Change of Command

Capt. Kevin J. Behm became the 72nd commanding officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport as he relived Capt. Chad F.

David Rennie, Technical Manager Autonomous Division, Unique Group (UK) receiving the award from Gail Emms, on behalf of UK Ports. © Unique Group

Unique Group’s USV Wins UK Ports Innovation Award 2025

Unique Group has been awarded the UK Ports Innovation Award 2025, recognizing the Group's commitment to advancing subsea…

Kraken SAS and SeaPower batteries provide high resolution imagery and increased endurance for UUVs. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Announces $13m in Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Battery Sales

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that it has received $13 million in orders for synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) and subsea batteries.

© Zunibal

Zunibal Acquires Hydroacoustic Company Echoview

Zunibal, a participated company of Nazca Capital, announced their acquisition of Echoview. The Australian company, based in Hobart (Tasmania)…

Saildrone Surveyor (Credit: Saildrone)

ABS Certifies World’s Largest Classed Unmanned Surface Vehicle

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued classification to the Surveyor, a fully autonomous deepwater unmanned surface vehicle (USV)…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Chirps, Clicks, and Neural Nets: Securing Underwater Operations With LPI/LPD ACOMMS
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news