Crete Opens First Dedicated Diving Park

An EU-funded project has successfully launched Crete’s first dedicated diving park in Stalis to advance the island’s vast potential for sustainable marine tourism.

The park was developed by the non-profit Diving Parks of Crete, established by the Heraklion Chamber of Commerce and local municipalities.

It began in 2014 when a diving enthusiast on the Heraklion Chamber of Commerce board saw Crete’s potential as a top diving spot. Since then, the team has worked through a complex legal system, lifting a decade-long ban on organized diving, and meeting strict environmental standards. In December 2023, they received approval for the first dive park in Stalis.

In the Stalis dive park, divers can explore an extraordinary seabed with over 50 unique fish species, pristine waters, and vibrant ecosystems.

The project used EU funding to install 40 patented artificial reefs developed by the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research. These structures enhance marine biodiversity by attracting fish and other sea life, while also providing a unique underwater attraction for divers.

The park is also a protected marine sanctuary, restricting fishing to help replenish fish stocks and strengthen local fisheries.

“With this support, we were able to turn our vision into reality,” said George Karapidakis from the Heraklion Chamber of Commerce. The initiative promises to generate economic growth by attracting high-value tourists, extending the tourist season, and creating new jobs. The park will become fully operational in 2026.

“Our goal is to make Crete a must-visit destination for divers worldwide,” explains Karapidakis by building a network of five to six diving parks across Crete. The parks will combine artificial reefs and sunken boats (shipwrecks) to transform the island into a premier diving destination. Another park, located in Agia Pelagia, is already prepared for licensing.



