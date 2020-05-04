 
New Wave Media

May 4, 2020

CWind Taps Rovco for East Anglia ONE Offshore Wind Farm Work

Image Credit: Rovco

Image Credit: Rovco

UK-based ROV provider Rovco has been awarded a long-term contract by CWind for subsea work on the East Anglia ONE offshore wind project.

The Rovco team will carry out a campaign of subsea inspection and survey work on all subsea structures, informing the maintenance of the wind turbine and substation foundations. 

ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) said last Wednesday that all of the 102 offshore wind turbines were installed on the East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm.

As for the financial value of the Rovco contract, Rovco said the contract was a "multi-million-pound" one. 

Global Marine Group's subsidiary CWind, the company that contracted Rovco for the subsea works at the wind farm, was itself recently awarded a multi-year contract with Scottish Power Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group to manage the below water services, including subsea maintenance, surveys, and corrective maintenance, as well as pre-engineering studies.

Brian Allen, CEO and founder of Rovco, said: “This multi-year framework is further proof that we are leading the way in providing modern services to the offshore energy industry. Being awarded a project of this size and scale by CWind is a testament to our hard work and dedication to technology creation and delivery.

“Rovco is focused on providing operational excellence to the offshore wind industry, using marine robotics to increase the quality of work. Together with CWind, we bring unique efficiencies to the way offshore projects can be completed.”

Brian AllenGreen Investment GroupMacquarie
Email

