 
New Wave Media

May 6, 2025

Sentinel Subsea Completes Well Monitoring Job in North Sea

(Credit: Sentinel Subsea)

(Credit: Sentinel Subsea)

Sentinel Subsea has completed the project for North Sea oil and gas operator, which involved the deployment of two WellSentinel Coral systems for well integrity monitoring operation.

The project supported a large-scale drilling operation, with the WellSentinel Coral systems providing continuous monitoring of the integrity of the wells throughout the suspension period, ensuring safe and efficient operations during this crucial phase.

The deployment began and was completed in February 2025.

This project marks the first time WellSentinel technology has been implemented at the start of a well’s lifecycle, showcasing the benefits of passive monitoring in multiple offshore operations.

The WellSentinel Coral systems were installed from the jack up onto wellheads through the texas deck via crane wire.

Preconfigured for detection before installation, the systems streamlined the deployment process, eliminating the need for in-well intervention.

 “We are thrilled to have successfully completed this project, which highlights Sentinel Subsea’s commitment to safety, innovation, and growth.

“This is a key moment for us, as it is the first time our WellSentinel technology has been deployed at the beginning of a well’s lifecycle. Partnering with a major operator in the North Sea strengthens our presence in the region and contributes to our continued global expansion,” said Neil Gordon, CEO of Sentinel Subsea.

Related News

Jet-It trencher (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Expands its Trencher Fleet

Dutch offshore installation firm Van Oord has introduced Jet-It as the latest unit to join its trencher fleet, following…

Vatn Systems announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies to further digitize and scale its manufacturing capabilities. Credit: Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems, Palantir Partner to Scale Manufacturing of AUVs for National Defense

Vatn Systems, a leading defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military and allies…

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

India Stretches Bids Deadline for 13 Offshore Deep-Sea Mineral Blocks

India has extended an auction of deep-sea blocks containing critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other products until May 1…

Bridgewater Discovery geotechnical survey vessel (Credit: Kim Heng)

Kim Heng’s Rebuilt Geotechnical Survey Vessel Sets Sail

Singapore's offshore services firm Kim Heng has held a christening ceremony for the Bridgewater Discovery, a DP2 geotechnical survey vessel…

(Credit: WSense)

Fincantieri Invests in Deep Tech Scale-Up for Naval and Submarine Sector

Fincantieri has formalized its investment in WSense, a deep tech scale-up specialized in underwater monitoring and communication.The…

(Credit: RWE)

RWE Drops Bubble Curtain to Silence Construction Noise at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

RWE has deployed a bubble curtain technology in the U.K. for the first time to protect marine life from the construction…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

Custom yacht signage and design for nearly 15 years and with several generations of experienced craftsmen before us. Our approach to any challenge will be executed with perfection. Anything is possible, discover the possibilities! YachtSign manufactures sign for any size and type of yacht and boat.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news