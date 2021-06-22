 
New Wave Media

June 22, 2021

Cygnus Mini ROV Success in Collaboration with DeepTrekker

  • (Photo: Cygnus Instruments)
  • (Image: Cygnus Instruments)
  • (Photo: Cygnus Instruments) (Photo: Cygnus Instruments)
  • (Image: Cygnus Instruments) (Image: Cygnus Instruments)

The Cygnus Mini ROV Mountable thickness gauge has been specially designed to be mounted onto small observation remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) with or without a manipulator facility. And most recently, Cygnus worked with the Canadian ROV and crawler specialist-manufacturer Deep Trekker to achieve full integration with their unique and polyvalent ROVs.

Cody Warner, Deep Trekker’s Sales Manager explained why the collaboration was initially sought: “Cygnus Instruments is recognized as the leading name in subsea thickness testing and the Mini ROV ultrasonic thickness (UT) gauge has proven itself time and time again and over many years in the subsea industry. And we are delighted that this UT gauge is now available on our ROVs. It has already been successful in multiple different applications with many Deep Trekker customers; the feedback has been extremely positive.”

Mounted on the highly capable Deep Trekker ROVs, the Cygnus Mini ROV UT gauge will allow the operator to carry out an ultrasonic thickness measurement in areas that have previously been unfeasible using larger ROVs or divers. The Cygnus unit has the famous ‘multiple echo’ technique at its core: the advantages of which include extremely fast and accurate measurements – as well as the ability to ignore coatings up to 1/2 “ (12 mm) thick. The Cygnus gauge is therefore perfectly suited to use with ROVs as minimal surface preparation is required.

The unit is pressure tested to 1,640 feet (500 meters) and is therefore suitable for the vast majority of thickness testing applications.

Warner said, “Our customers need more than just visual data to confirm structural integrity and identify where to invest repair dollars. Ballast tank baffles, intake structures, vessel hulls and potable water tank walls are just a few of the structures where our operators have used the gauge to safely gather thickness data, instead of having manned entry with divers. Gathering the data is really easy and reliable, whether it is conducting a quick spot check on a suspected spot or getting a profile of a whole structure.

“Cygnus on a Deep Trekker ROV is the tool for the job.”

Related News

Rick Spinrad (Photo: NOAA)

Richard W. Spinrad Confirmed to Lead NOAA

Richard “Rick” W. Spinrad, Ph.D., an internationally renowned scientist with four decades of ocean, atmosphere, and climate…

A scientist surveys a coral reef on the Khaled bin Sultan Living Ocean Foundation's Global Reef Expedition. Copyright KSLOF/Ken Marks

NASA, KSLOF Partner to Fast-track Coral Reef Mapping

Coral reefs are in crisis. Corals are an ancient life form and, because of the reefs that they build, the survival of countless…

Blue Essence hybrid USV. Image courtesy Fugro

Need a Survey? There’s a USV for That

While the adoption of unmanned/uncrewed surfaces vessels (USVs) was initially in defence, use of these low footprint systems…

Image courtesy ROVCO

Rovco to Invest $13M in 'Rovco Survey Solutions', New Hydrographic Unit

Rovco launched a new hydrographic services division, “Rovco Survey Solutions”, offering a range of hydrographic, geophysical…

Greensea hired Greg Horton as Senior Robotics Engineer to lead engineering associated with SafeC2, Greensea’s long-range command and control capability. Photo courtesy Greensea

Horton Joins Greensea

Greensea hired Greg Horton as Senior Robotics Engineer to lead engineering associated with SafeC2, Greensea’s long-range…

Future aquaculture operations: projects such as Artifex, Exposed and CageReporter are providing the groundwork for a revolution in fish farming. Operations could be carried out autonomously using ROVs, unmanned surface vessels and drones controlled from shore. The ROV could be used inside or outside the net in future, but has only been tested inside the cage so far. (Illustration courtesy of SINTEF Ocean AS.)

Aquaculture: Norwegian Researchers Work on 'Revolutionizing' Fish Farming

Norwegian researchers are working on projects that are providing the groundwork for a revolution in aquaculture. As a small part of this revolution…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Fischer Connectors Ltd

customer support. assemblies that help customers around the world produce reliable, high-performance electronic devices. resistance to extreme conditions, including defense and security, medical, industrial, instrumentation, audiovisual, transportation, and energy.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Vice-President, Fleet Operations

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Oiler

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

CAPTAIN

● Mercy Ships
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news