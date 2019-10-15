Damen Shipyards Selects TCS for IoT platform

Damen Shipyards, an international shipyard group, has partnered with the global IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the development of an integrated IoT platform, with its eyes firmly on the future.



"With this, Damen vessels become increasingly connected and Damen is able to gather and analyze data from the 10-15,000 sensors on board its vessels," the Dutch shipbuilding conglomerate said in a press release.



The results of this are significant, offering predictive maintenance, remote services access and savings in fuel consumption.



Furthermore, this is a platform with which Damen can collaborate - sharing its knowledge with the wider maritime eco-system.



It also assists Damen in its graduation from shipbuilder to maritime services provider - assisting its clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their vessel, from lead to decommissioning.



In August, Damen selected TCS' ERP on cloud platform for enterprise operations.



Damen Shipyards is on a transformational journey to modernize, standardize and harmonize its processes, technology and people across its business units, it said.