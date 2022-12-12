 
New Wave Media

December 12, 2022

Danfoss to Power US' New Hybrid-electric Research Vessel

(Image: Incat Crowther)

(Image: Incat Crowther)

Danfoss Power Solutions’ Editron division has been chosen by the Pacific Power Group and Seattle shipbuilder Snow & Company to provide the drivetrain system powering the U.S. Department of Energy’s first hybrid-electric research vessel. Due to enter operation in February 2023, the vessel will be used by PNNL-Sequim.

The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) is a research center specializing in research advancing sustainable energy through decarbonization and energy storage. The new research vessel will enable PNNL-Sequim to carry out the testing and research needed to support renewable power from the ocean.

The Editron division will equip the vessel with electric permanent magnet motors, with Volvo Penta providing the diesel engines. The diesel engines will be used when cruising at fast speeds up to 20 knots and over long ranges up to 3000 nautical miles. The electric motor will be used when conducting slow-speed research work for longer durations of up to 6 hours. Additionally, the electric machines will be able to charge the Spear Power Systems energy storage system aboard the vessel.

The Editron division will also provide the complete system delivery of the electric drivetrain, including the DC grid, power and energy management systems, electric PM-motors and PM-generators, and compact and lightweight inverters and DC/DC converters. Danfoss’ Editron division will supervise the project execution, including engineering, project management, sea trials and onboard training.

The Incat Crowther-designed hybrid research vessel project is being funded by the U.S Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office, as part of a $7.1 million marine energy infrastructure fund awarded to seven projects across five Department of Energy’s national laboratories.

Erno Tenhunen, marine director of Danfoss’ Editron division, said, “This project shows the potential that hybrid power can unlock by enabling more flexible operations. Being equipped with both a diesel and electric motor, the vessel will be able operate either at high speeds and long ranges, or more quietly and energy-efficiently for longer durations.”

Bill Mossey, President at Pacific Power Group, said, “Its especially exciting to be engaged in a project that will be part of learnings and further development towards decarbonizing marine propulsion systems.”

The project is due for completion by March 2023.

Related News

©UK Government

UK Royal Navy Orders Crewless Submarine from MSubs

The UK Royal Navy has awarded a £15.4 million (currently around $18,8 million) contract for a crewless submarine to the Plymouth-based company MSubs.

AAM to Build Research Vessel for NOAA Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary

Washington-baed shipbuilder All American Marine (AAM) has won a contract to build a research vessel for the NOAA Gray’s Reef…

STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo from STL

A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind

With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine…

©Kraken Robotics

Maritime Defense Industry Specialist Joins Kraken Robotics' Board of Directors

Canada-based marine technology firm Kraken Robotics has appointed Bernard Mills to its board of directors, effective December 1, 2022. "Mr.

Carcasses of the red crab, Pleuroncodes planipes, photographed using the autonomous vehicle Autsub6000 during seabed surveys conducted in the NE abyssal Pacific. Image courtesy NOC

Massive Fall of Deep-sea Dead Red Crabs ... What Does it Mean?

Scientists from the National Oceanography Center (NOC) have made a surprise discovery of thousands of dead swimming crabs…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site

The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

High Definition Hydrographic Survey in Extreme Tidal Sites

Back to the Future

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news