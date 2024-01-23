Tuesday, January 23, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 23, 2024

RRS Sir David Attenborough Begins Research Mission in the Southern Ocean

(Photo: British Antarctic Survey)

(Photo: British Antarctic Survey)

Scientists aboard Britain's high-tech polar research vessel RRS Sir David Attenborough are headed to the Weddell Sea to investigate how carbon dioxide moves and transforms in the Southern Ocean.

The ship departed Tuesday from Punta Arenas, Chile for the 30-day scientific expedition.

As the carbon in the seawater rises to the surface near Antarctica, it interacts with the atmosphere, ice, and microscopic plants and animals, called phytoplankton and zooplankton, near the ocean surface, before descending to the ocean depths. By understanding more about this process, the researchers hope to improve models that make predictions about our future climate.

Researchers will make use of technologies such as autonomous submarines, gliders and floats to observe these processes in places that had previously been inaccessible and unstudied, like under the sea ice. The team will also drill holes in the sea ice to collect samples below it, as well as tagging seals with instruments which will continuously collect data about the ocean as they dive up and down through the water, sending data back to scientists in real-time via satellite communication.

Dr Clara Manno, a marine ecologist at British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and part of the PICCOLO project, said, “We’re focusing on the Western Weddell Sea to find out more about some of the key processes that control how much carbon the Southern Ocean is taking up.

“Within this vast ocean, the Weddell Sea is considered a ‘trapdoor’ through which CO2 leaves the atmosphere and enters the deep ocean.”

PICCOLO is collecting first-of-its-kind, systematic, year-round measurements of the processes controlling the carbon cycle. Part of this involved anchoring a scientific mooring to the seabed last year, where it has been left over the winter to collect data. The team will collect this mooring as part of the cruise.

The observations and data from this project will be fed into earth system models, to help make future predictions about our climate more accurate.

The PICCOLO cruise will see the full capabilities of the RRS Sir David Attenborough put through their paces. Over the past couple of years, the ship has undergone numerous trials to get it science-ready, including the polar science trials last season.

British Antarctic Survey (BAS) operates the RRS Sir David Attenborough, which is owned by UKRI-NERC. It provides a platform for the U.K. polar community to do research in the Polar Regions.

The PICCOLO cruise is part of the NERC-funded RoSES research program, which focuses on understanding of the tole the Southern Ocean plays in the wider earth system. The scientific evidence gained through this research will be used to inform decisions about international climate policy.

Related News

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project (Credit: Bladt Industries)

First OSS for 2.6GW US Offshore Wind Project Arrives to Denmark

The first of a total of three offshore substations (OSS) for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project has been delivered…

© willyam / Adobe Stock

White House Announces $9.6 Million for Regional Ocean Partnerships

The Department of Commerce and NOAA on Friday announced $9.6 million in funding is available through four established Regional…

(Credit: IK Subsea)

IK Subsea to Deliver Pipeline Repair Equipment to Major O&G Contractor in China

Norwegian company IK Subsea and PAG Subsea Technology (Guangzhou) have signed a contract with COOEC Subsea Technology, one…

Argos offshore platform (Credit: BP)

TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’ Contract from BP in Gulf of Mexico

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘significant’ contract from BP for its Argos Southwest Extension project…

© magann / Adobe Stock

Frozen Methane Under the Seabed is Thawing – And It's Worse Than We Thought

Buried beneath the oceans surrounding continents is a naturally occurring frozen form of methane and water. Sometimes dubbed…

© Erik / Adobe Stock

Shipwrecks Teem with Underwater Life, from Microbes to Sharks

Humans have sailed the world’s oceans for thousands of years, but they haven’t all reached port. Researchers estimate that…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

OccupyMare: The Quest To Develop a Continuous Aquatic Habitat
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news