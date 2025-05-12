 
May 12, 2025

US Firm Debuts 20K Intervention Solution at Gulf of America Deepwater Field

(Credit: Trendsetter Engineering)

Texas-based subsea oil and gas equipment supplier Trendsetter Engineering has marked the first deployment of its Trident 20,000 psi (20K) intervention system at Beacon Offshore’s Shenandoah project in the Gulf of America.

The Trident 20K intervention system was deployed from Transocean’s Deepwater Atlas drillship for a two-well flowback operation at the deepwater Shenandoah project.

Trendsetter wet-hopped the Trident 20K system between wells, significantly reducing operational costs and saving the client several days of critical path rig time.  The system has since returned to Trendsetter for post-campaign maintenance so that it will be in a ready-to-deploy state for future operations.

“This is a significant milestone for the industry and Trendsetter with the launch of its first 20K Open Water Intervention Riser System (OWIRS).  The deployment of Trident 20K comes on the heels of Trendsetter’s successful delivery of the 20K production manifold and associated surf components,” Trendsetter Engineering said.

The deepwater Shenandoah field is located approximately 230 miles from New Orleans, with water depths ranging up to 5,500 ft.

The production from the Shenandoah floating production (FPS) system, which is in final stages of commissioning, is expected in June 2025.

The FPS is expected to produce 120,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) once operational.

Beacon Offshore and its partners have sanctioned the next phase of development at Shenandoah, known as Shenandoah Phase 2.

Operations envisioned as part of Shenandoah Phase 2 include the drilling and completion of two additional producing wells, expansion of the Shenandoah FPS throughput capacity to 140,000 bopd via debottlenecking activities by early 2026, and installation of a subsea booster pump to provide hydraulic support by reducing back pressure on the wells in the dual infield flowline and riser system.

Beacon Offshore estimates that the activities from Shenandoah Phase 2 will be conducted between 2025 and 2028.

Post Resume
