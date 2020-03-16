N-Sea Wins Defense Contract by Royal Netherlands Navy

N-Sea announced a commencement of a five-year contract with the Royal Netherlands Navy.



The contract, which includes two year-long extension options, will see N-Sea operate the multipurpose support vessel, Geosea, which arrived at the naval base at Den Helder (Netherlands) on March 4.

N-Sea’s workscope throughout the charter will utilize the vessel as a facilitating platform for mine countermeasure activity, development and training in advance of the Navy’s implementation of new-build, mine hunter class vessels.

