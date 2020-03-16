 
New Wave Media

March 16, 2020

N-Sea Wins Defense Contract by Royal Netherlands Navy

Photo: N-Sea

Photo: N-Sea

N-Sea announced a  commencement of a five-year contract with the Royal Netherlands Navy.

The contract, which includes two year-long extension options, will see N-Sea operate the multipurpose support vessel, Geosea, which arrived at the naval base at Den Helder (Netherlands) on March 4.

N-Sea’s workscope throughout the charter will utilize the vessel as a facilitating platform for mine countermeasure activity, development and training in advance of the Navy’s implementation of new-build, mine hunter class vessels.

N-Sea specializes in integrated subsea solutions for the renewable, oil and gas, defense and telecom/utility industries, as well as for civil contracting communities. With a focus on safe and efficient operations, N-Sea provides near shore, offshore and survey services.

Netherlandsoil and gasRoyal Netherlands Navy
Email

Related News

Morten Fon, President &amp; CEO, Jotun (left) and Geir Haaoy President &amp; CEO, Kongsberg (right). Image: Jotun

‘Hull Skate’ Your Way to Cleaner Hulls, Better Fuel Efficiency

When it come to ship efficiency and emission reduction, the next frontier is devising better means to keep hulls clean from…

Photo: Ocean Aero

Ocean Aero to Supply Vehicles for Homeland Security

Ocean Aero, Inc. announced it signed a multimillion-dollar agreement to deliver a variety of the company’s autonomous underwater…

(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining

Swiss-based offshore contractor Allseas said it has acquired an ultra-deepwater drillship for conversion to a polymetallic…

Oceaneering's electric work class eNovus ROV with handheld tooling interface. (Image: Oceaneering)

UUV Manipulators: Get a Grip

While much focus on resident subsea vehicles has been about the vehicles, there’s also been a lot of focus behind the scenes…

(Photo: NOAA)

NOAA to Order New Research Ships in 2020

The U.S.' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said it expects to award contracts for the construction…

The Riptide AUV (Credit BAE Systems)

Good Undersea Vehicles Come in Small Packages

The holiday season has just passed, and many may have heard the phrase, “good things come in small packages.” Does this hold…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

hunan unique steel pipe co.,ltd

Hunan Unique Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd(hereinafter referred to as Hunan Unique) is a subsidiary of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation ,is a typical enterprise arising from China's reform and opening-up. The construction of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation commenced…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles enables customer optimized data collection with the most comprehensive and innovative suite of undersea vehicles available. Our portfolio includes low logistics high performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)…

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news