Delmar Signs Up Lankhorst for Culzean Floating Wind’s Mooring Lines

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Lankhorst Offshore has secured a contract to supply mooring lines to for the Culzean floating wind project in Scotland, set to provide clean power to oil and gas platform in the North Sea.

Lankhorst Offshore has been awarded a contract by Delmar Systems, which was hired by Archer Wind as part of its contract with TotalEnergies from August 2024 for the delivery of floating wind foundation for the project.

The 3 MW turbine is a pilot project by TotalEnergies, designed to produce electricity for the nearby Culzean gas platform.

Delmar Systems will provide the total mooring solution for the floating wind turbine, which will moor the modular, light semisubmersible floater hull, designed by Ocergy, to the seabed.

The Lankhorst Cabral 512 polyester mooring lines will be installed at the location in 90 meters water depth.

For the first time, Lankhorst mooring lines will feature a new cut-resistant LankoShield jacket designed to provide additional protection to the rope during and after installation.

“We are delighted to have been awarded the mooring lines contract for this innovative floating wind energy project. With the introduction of Cabral 512 mooring lines and the new LankoShield cut-resistant jacket, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to the development of offshore wind energy globally,” said Neil Schulz, Global Sales Director – Renewable Energy, Lankhorst Offshore.

