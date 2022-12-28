Wednesday, December 28, 2022
 
New Wave Media

December 28, 2022

Ex-USS Denver Served Until Sunk

Amphibious transport dock ship USS Denver (LPD 9) operates in the Philippine Sea in 2012. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lacordrick Wilson/Released)

Amphibious transport dock ship USS Denver (LPD 9) operates in the Philippine Sea in 2012. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lacordrick Wilson/Released)

Explosive charges aboard the ship enabled battle damage assessment (BDA) teams to respond to actual damage

The former Austin-class amphibious transport dock USS Denver (LPD 9) was sunk in a blaze of glory as a target ship during the recent Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise 2022. The 9,600-ton, 561-foot Denver, which was commissioned in 1968 and served until being retired in 2014, had been stored with other inactive ships at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, before being sunk about 50 miles north of Kauai in about 15,000 feet of water.

Before going down on July 22, Denver made one more valuable contribution to the Fleet. Navy salvage and repair experts set explosive charges aboard the ship that enabled battle damage assessment (BDA) teams to respond to actual damage.

According to Jamie Koehler a Naval Sea Systems Command spokesperson, the event exercised  the capabilities and limitations of an expeditionary group of Reservist and Regional Maintence Center (RMC) Sailors for emergent repair when paired with an emergent repair container capability.

“The event provided the opportunity to survey realistic blast damage and conduct planning to utilize the Emergent Repair Capability afforded by the Emergent Maintenance and Repair Container (EMARC) along with Surge Maintenance (SURGEMAIN) Navy Reservist Sailors to plan and execute emergent repair,” Koehler said.  “Divers were offered a realistic training environment to learn how to assess battle damage and how to effectively repair the ship.”

“The training simulated exactly how a ship would look after an attack or casualty and offered Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard divers a chance to work as a team to assess, repair and return the vessel back to sea,” Koehler said.  “Opportunities like this also identify future manning requirements, equipment shortfalls, and medical response preparations that can be measured appropriately.”

Battle Damage Assessment Training aboard ex-USS Denver

  • Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC) coordinated the availability of the EMARC containers.
  • Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center provided Sailors an Engineering Assessment team support to the repair planning effort.
  • SURGEMAIN provide Sailors and three Officers to support the assessment, planning and execution of repairs.
  • MDSU-1 conducted Battle Damage Assessments (BDA) and notified PHNSY of their findings. Their knowledge of salvage equipment and techniques were used to complete the BDA evolution.
  • PHNSY conducted Battle Damage Repair (BDR) and patch work to fix the damaged vessel based on MDSU-1’s recommendation. Our knowledge of patches and repair techniques were used to complete the BDR evolution.

Koehler said a similar training opportunity, the Repair Technology Exercise 2022 (REPTX), was conducted in Port Hueneme, Calif., from August 22 to September 2, 2022.  Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC) participated in the REPTX and demonstrate their new Diving Support Vehicle as well as their underwater drone technology.

Technical demonstrations and field experiments were conducted aboard the Navy’s Self Defense Test Ship, the ex-USS Paul F. Foster (DD 964), an asset of Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD).

According to a news release from NSWC-PHD, REPTX offers a unique opportunity to evaluate innovative products and services that could potentially help sailors carry out the repairs needed to keep them underway.

During the SINKEX, Denver was pummeled from land, sea and air.  A U.S. Third Fleet press release said, “F/A-18 Hornets from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 (VMFA-232), Marine Air-Ground Task Force 7 (MAGTF-7) used Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) against a ship, the ex-USS Denver (LPD 9), during a sinking exercise (SINKEX) as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. VMFA-232 coordinated the strike against the environmentally clean, decommissioned naval vessel in cooperation with the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force. During SINKEX execution, four U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets from VMFA-232 also fired High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM), followed by a Harpoon (AGM-84), and JDAMs. The F/A-18 is unique within the U.S. Marine Corps for its ability to employ a diverse array of air-to-surface and air-to-air weapons.”

“From the land, the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army shot Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles and practice rockets,” another press release said.  

“SINKEX is more than the end result. It takes a team of capable, adaptive partners from different nations and disciplines to come together to find, fix, track, target, engage and assess with the agility and precision required to put the right ordnance in the right place, at the right time, every time,“ said Royal Canadian Air Force Brigadier-General Mark Goulden, commander of the RIMPAC Combined Force Air Component Command. “The SINKEXs at RIMPAC provide us with a uniquely complex and challenging environment for partner forces to hone those important skills. Being able to work together was our goal, and SINKEX is a demonstration of our success.”

In addition to Denver, the ex-USS Rodney M. Davis (FFG 60) was also sunk as a target during RIMPAC.   The two ships were towed from Pearl Harbor to the designated target area by USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51).

Related News

Emily Narrow, mission videographer, enjoys the sunset over the Pacific Ocean from the back deck of NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer during the NOAA Ocean Exploration mission: Discovering the Deep: Exploring Remote Pacific Marine Protected Areas in 2017. Credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration

US, Australia Team Ink Pact to Explore, Map the Pacific Ocean

NOAA and two of Australia's leading science agencies announced a formal agreement to work together to advance Pacific Ocean exploration and mapping…

Armach Robotics Hull Service Robot on ship - ©Armach Robotics

Armach's Hull Service Robot Excels in Over-the-horizon Operation Trials

Armach Robotics said on Tuesday that it had reached a major milestone by operating its hull cleaning robot successfully in…

Image from Yves Ponçon, Bioglider project coordinator.

New Tech Frontiers for Ocean Gliders

Expanding the amount of work that gliders can do was a key topic at this year’s Marine Autonomous Technology Showcase.Building…

©Sea-KIT

ThayerMahan Buys Sea-KIT USV

UK-based uncrewed surface vessel (USV) specialist SEA-KIT on Thursday announced its first USV export sale to ThayerMahan…

©UK Government

UK Royal Navy Orders Crewless Submarine from MSubs

The UK Royal Navy has awarded a £15.4 million (currently around $18,8 million) contract for a crewless submarine to the Plymouth-based company MSubs.

STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo from STL

A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind

With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Submersible Technology Advances at Speed at WHOI

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news