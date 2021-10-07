 
October 7, 2021

UTEC Deploys iXblue's Subsea Positioning Technology on Ultra-deep Water Project

Credit: iXblue

Offshore survey services company UTEC, an Acteon subsidiary, has deployed iXblue new subsea positioning technology on "a world-class" ultra-deepwater field development project in Africa, with depths below 2,000 meters.

According to iXblue, its sparse LBL solution, brings together Canopus intelligent transponders, Ramses transceivers, Inertial Navigation Systems, and Delph Subsea Positioning Software, to provide more informative positioning and spool piece metrology at multiple drill centers throughout the project execution.

"A third-party friendly solution able to be easily integrated within existing operational fields, iXblue solution offers significant installation vessel time savings compared to conventional subsea positioning methods. Combined with a new innovative and cost-effective ROV Simultaneous Localisation And Mapping (SLAM) box-in method, it drastically reduced the time spent on calibration and maintenance during the operations,"iXblue said.

It did not share further details on the field development project's operator nor on the exact location.

"Following the success of this project conducted with UTEC and leveraging its high reliability, iXblue new subsea positioning technology has already been selected for many other sparse LBL operations in both Africa and other regions,"iXblue said.

