 
New Wave Media

August 25, 2022

Dutch Build Out North Sea Wind Farms, Test Floating Solar Panels

(Photo: Vattenfall)

(Photo: Vattenfall)

Wind turbines, floating solar panels, and green hydrogen at sea are among the projects under construction off the Dutch coast, as a country famed for its water engineering prowess builds out its renewable energy infrastructure.

On a tour of North Sea facilities on Aug. 25, companies and Dutch utilities showed off key projects.

At Hollandse Kust Zuid, a 1.5 gigawatt (GW) wind farm scheduled for completion next year, ten out of the 140 turbines are already producing electricity. Sweden's Vattenfall made headlines when it won the concession to build the farm in 2018 without government subsidy.

Electricity from the farm is converted to a higher voltage and sent to shore from a station completed in July by Dutch grid operator TenneT.

"That's a 700 MW platform," said TenneT CEO Manon van Beek, pointing to the HKZ "Alpha" station. Dozens like it are under construction.

"Only here in the Netherlands we're going to connect more than 20 Gigawatts (of wind power) before 2030," she said.

Other projects include "Oceans of Energy" - a 1 megawatt (MW) cluster of floating solar panels.

CEO Allard van Hoeken, said the design is "not so far" from being economically viable, thanks to falling solar panel costs. He has plans to built 3MW and 50MW projects next.

On Thursday, the panels were partly covered by a flock of seagulls, but Van Hoeken said they are welcome.

"As soon as some waves arrive, the birds will leave," he said.

At the nearby "PosHYdon" project, Neptune Energy is preparing to convert electricity to hydrogen and send it to shore via existing natural gas pipelines.

While that process is currently uneconomical, engineers believe in the long run electricity will be cheap, and it may make sense to convert some to hydrogen for use in transport or steel-making.


(Reuters - Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Related News

Greensea and Seebyte Autonomous Defender System. Photo courtesy VideoRay. Photo courtesy VideoRay

VideoRay Scores Large USN Order; Expects '22 Revenue to be Double of '21

VideoRay announced a large and diverse order for its Defender remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) by the U.S. Navy. The Navy…

Strohm’s TCP provides a non-corroding pipeline solution for offshore green hydrogen projects, with a reduced CO2 footprint - Credit: Strohm

HydrogenOne Invests in Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Maker Strohm

HydrogenOne Capital Growth, dubbed the first LSE-listed investment fund dedicated to clean hydrogen, has agreed to invest £8.4m (EUR 10m) in Strohm…

(File photo: John Paul Kotara II / U.S. Navy)

US Navy Recovers Lost Fighter Jet from the Bottom of the Mediterranean Sea

The U.S. Navy said it has retrieved a fighter jet that was lost from an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea last month.The…

Senator Ron Wyden discusses the importance of renewable energy at a visit to the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory on the Oregon State campus (photo: Theresa Hogue)

Making Waves @ OSU: Energy Secretary, Senators, Governor tour Oregon State Wave Lab

U.S. Department of  Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Oregon U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited the O.H.

Credit: TDI Brooks

TDI-Brooks Adds New Tools to Shallow Water Geotechnical Kit

Marine survey specialist TDI-Brooks said Tuesday it had brought online a shallow water (<75-m) pneumatic vibracore (pVC)…

Image courtesy AutoNaut

AutoNaut Completes a 16-week, 4,000-mile Mission on the Atlantic continental shelf break

AutoNaut ‘Oban’ arrives quietly into Penzance after waiting out Storm Arwen off Mount’s Bay. The 115-day voyage covered 4…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SMD Ltd

SMD is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of remote intervention equipment. We engineer and build the world’s largest range of work-class subsea remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and specialist trenching, cable lay and burial vehicles. SMD is based near Newcastle…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

USVs Line up for Offshore Wind Work

Authors & Contributors

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Mate / First Class Pilot

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news