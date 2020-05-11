 
New Wave Media

May 11, 2020

ASL's 2020 Early Career Scientist Contest

Photo: ASL

Photo: ASL

Enter ASL‘s 2020 Early Career Scientist Contest to Win the Use of an Autonomous Scientific Echo Sounder for Three-Months

The goal of this program is to support the oceanographic and limnological research community by lending, free of charge, a calibrated battery-powered Acoustic Zooplankton Fish Profiler (AZFP) (either 125/200/455/769 kHz or 38/125/200/455 kHz configuration), plus mooring cage and battery for a three-month maximum deployment period along with the support from ASL’s team of experts. This instrument loan program is open to early-career scientists and engineers, graduate students, post-doctoral fellows and others involved in oceanographic or freshwater work.

With the unmatched combination of multiple frequency operation, low power and extended endurance, the ASL AZFP offers a new, economical way of obtaining reliable measurements of marine environmental conditions in the water column. The AZFP can monitor the presence and abundance of zooplankton and fish within the water column by measuring the acoustic backscatter returns at multiple ultrasonic frequencies. Other sonar targets realized from the sonar backscatter data include bubbles and suspended sediments. The AZFP is a powerful tool for scientific research and environmental monitoring in oceans, lakes and rivers.

To apply to this program, send a summary proposal (maximum length 4 pages) of your study and description on how it would benefit from the use of the AZFP's capabilities. The selection criteria involve a number of factors including:

  • Relevance of the project: the measurements obtained should advance the understanding of physical and/or biological phenomena of importance to the aquatic environment
  • Innovation of the project including scientific merit
  • The ability of the party to deploy and recover the instrument

Interested applicants may send proposals before June 30, 2020.

Email

Related News

The stern of the wreck has the remains of “36” and “140.” Nevada’s designation was BB-36 and the 140 was painted on the structural “rib” at the ship’s stern for the atomic tests to facilitate post-blast damage reporting. (Photo: Ocean Infinity/SEARCH, Inc.)

USS Nevada Shipwreck Located

The wreck of one of the U.S. Navy's longest serving battleships has been found 15,400 feet beneath the surface about 65 nautical…

Deep will upgrade one of its survey vessels with a Sea Machines SM300 autonomous control system. This system enables remote command of the vessel, including navigation and positioning, the control of on-board auxiliaries and sensors, and ship-to-shore data flow. The vessel, operating in multiple areas of the Wadden Sea, will be commanded by personnel in the Amsterdam office. (Photo: © Deep BV)

Hydrographic Survey Vessel to be Converted for Unmanned Operations

A hydrographic survey vessel will operate in multiple areas of the Wadden Sea, commanded from shore by personnel in an office…

Image Credit: IOG

IOG Taps Subsea 7 for North Sea Project SURF

Offshore installation company Subsea 7 has won a contract by Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) to provide Subsea, Umbilicals…

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

CDWE, a joint venture company between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME, has initiated the early…

Elizabeth Steffen, scientist at NOAA’s Pacific Marine Environmental Lab and University of Hawaii, deploys a Deep Argo float off Hawaii on May 16, 2018. The float was tested here in preparation for its recent release as part of a new array in the western South Atlantic off Brazil. NOAA and Vulcan collaborated to deploy 27 Deep Argo floats off Brazil that report back ocean temperature and salinity data from the surface to the seafloor. Credit: Blake Watkins/ University of Hawaii

NOAA, Vulcan to Explore and Map the Deep Ocean

NOAA has forged a formal agreement with Vulcan Inc. to share data resulting from the two organization’s ocean work.Both NOAA…

©Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation/Ken Marks

Global Reef Expedition: Mission to Tonga

Assessing the health of coral reefs in the Kingdom of TongaHealthy coral reefs provide critical ecosystem services for millions of people globally…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SEAMOR Marine

SEAMOR Marine Ltd. has been in operation since 2006 following the acquisition of the original ROV SEAMOR brand and associated technologies. The Canadian company’s sole focus is on the continuing development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and servicing of SEAMOR Observation Class…
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news