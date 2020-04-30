 
April 30, 2020

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

CDWE, a joint venture company between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME, has initiated the early works contract for the very first floating heavy lift and installation vessel to be built in Taiwan.

To be named ‘Green Jade’, the vessel will be built at CSBC in Taiwan for delivery in 2022 for deployment in the growing local offshore wind market.

CDWE, Taiwan’s first offshore wind EPCI contractor, was established in February 2019  by CSBC, the largest shipbuilder in Taiwan, and DEME Offshore.

According to a statement on Thursday, the partners have agreed to start up the early works and the ordering of critical packages for their pioneering new asset, ‘Green Jade’. 

"The name symbolizes Taiwan’s renowned Yushan, the Jade Mountain. At a dizzying height of 3,952 m above sea level, Jade Mountain is the highest peak in East Asia and gives Taiwan one of the highest elevations of any island in the world. Additionally, the name ‘Green Jade’ reflects this trail-blazing vessel’s contribution to reducing emissions, and its role in bringing clean, green energy to Taiwan’s residents. By choosing such an auspicious name, CDWE wants to highlight our ambitions to develop the offshore wind industry and to successfully ‘scale the summit’ together," CDWE said.


Green Jade to Install Turbines for local Wind Garm projects


In October last year, CDWE signed Taiwan’s first comprehensive, large-scale Balance of Plant (BOP) Preferred Supplier Agreement with the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project. CDWE then signed two contracts with Zhong Neng Wind Power Corporation Preparatory Office for the 300 MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm project. 

The contracts comprise the transportation and installation of foundations, as well as a Preferred Bidder Agreement for the transportation and installation of the wind turbines. ‘Green Jade’ will be deployed on both projects.

According to the company, the Green Jade will have the capacity for the heaviest monopiles, jackets & turbines. It will feature 4,000-tonne capacity crane and DP3 capability. 

"The vessel’s deck space has been maximized, enabling this unique asset to transport a multitude of the heaviest monopiles, jackets, wind turbine components and structures in a single shipment. With this exceptional combination of high load and lifting capacity, ‘Green Jade’ can transport and install the next generation of foundations and giant multi-megawatt wind turbines in the most cost-effective way. At 216.5 meters long, ‘Green Jade’ can comfortably accommodate a crew of up to 160 people," CDWE said.

The vessel will feature dual-fuel engines and will have a Green Passport and Clean Design notation. Furthermore, ‘Green Jade’ will have a waste heat recovery system that converts heat from the exhaust gases and cooling water to electrical energy, in addition to various other fuel-saving measures.

"This is a historic moment in Taiwan’s offshore wind development and indeed for the Taiwanese shipbuilding sector, as this dedicated offshore installation vessel is the first of its kind to be built in Taiwan for the local renewables market," CDWE said.

Hugo Bouvy, Managing Director DEME Offshore, said: "We are very excited to initiate the early works of the first floating offshore installation vessel in Taiwan. With ‘Green Jade’ we will be uniquely positioned to meet the requirements of the Taiwanese offshore wind market and to be an integral part in the country’s offshore wind development ambitions. Taiwan is a pioneering and dynamic renewables market with plenty of opportunities for CDWE, a leading company in the global offshore wind industry."

East Asiaelectrical energygreen energy
