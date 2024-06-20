Echoexplore 4 aims to Simplify Hydroacoustic Data Management

To do this, Echoexplore identifies compatible echosounder and sonar data files on a local computer or local network, extracts metadata, and then creates a spatial catalog that allows users to browse the data that has been located. Whether searching for specific hydroacoustic data sets, sorting and browsing through lists or maps, or filtering based on parameters like geographical position, date, time, hardware model, pulse duration, transmitted power and more, Echoexplore aims to help simplify hydroacoustic data file management.

Echoview Software releases Echoexplore 4 a tool which aims to help catalogue large numbers of hydroacoustic files effortlessly.

Saipem has been awarded three new contracts by TotalEnergies for the Kaminho project, relating to the development of Cameia and Golfinho oil fields of

RWE has installed artificial reefs at its Kårehamn wind farm, off the Swedish coast, to assess marine life settlements as…

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7, has secured a contract from Equinor for work at Troll…

Within a week, Exail’s new transoceanic uncrewed surface vessel (USV), DriX O-16, was launched and tested at sea, and demonstrated…

Douglas Webb, an esteemed Oceanographer Emeritus from Woods Hole, MA, and founder of Teledyne Webb Research, received recognition…

UK-based oil and gas company Dana Petroleum has awarded a contract to Subsea7 for the provision of subsea services for the Bittern field development…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.