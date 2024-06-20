Echoexplore 4 aims to Simplify Hydroacoustic Data Management
Echoview Software releases Echoexplore 4 a tool which aims to help catalogue large numbers of hydroacoustic files effortlessly.
To do this, Echoexplore identifies compatible echosounder and sonar data files on a local computer or local network, extracts metadata, and then creates a spatial catalog that allows users to browse the data that has been located. Whether searching for specific hydroacoustic data sets, sorting and browsing through lists or maps, or filtering based on parameters like geographical position, date, time, hardware model, pulse duration, transmitted power and more, Echoexplore aims to help simplify hydroacoustic data file management.
Key highlights of Echoexplore 4 include:
- New file format support: Echoexplore 4 is equipped to read a significantly expanded range of files (compared to earlier releases). Scan, sort and catalog data formats from more than 75 echosounder and sonar models from ASL Environmental, Blueprint Subsea, BlueView, Furuno, Kongsberg Discovery, Navico, Norbit, Nortek, R2Sonic, Reson, Simrad, Sonic, Sound Metrics, WASSP, and more - matching Echoview’s complete range of supported data formats.
- Expanded licensing: Introducing new software license activation and management options.
- File indexing: Echoexplore 4 accelerates data access with enhanced file indexing capabilities, seamlessly handling existing index files and effortlessly creating index files where none exist.
- Windows versions: Echoview 4 is compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems.