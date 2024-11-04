 
New Wave Media

November 4, 2024

Echoview 15 for Hydroacoustic Data Analysis

Echoview Software launched Echoview 15, an update of its flagship data processing software designed for water column research.

Echoview is designed to convert raw measurements from a wide range of echosounders and sonars into meaningful metrics. “This release provides users with powerful new tools which continue to advance the study and understanding of underwater ecosystems,” said Brett Merritt, CEO of Echoview Software.

“Echoview 15 brings exciting new features that further simplify complex workflows and support advanced research applications," added Briony Hutton, Chief Scientist. "With support for new types of data, enhanced platform management and additional analysis variables, users will be able to unlock deeper insights from their data and optimize their research efforts more efficiently. I’m particularly excited about the introduction of Exporter objects to our data processing ‘building block’ space called the Dataflow. Creating and configuring an Exporter means that it’s effortless to repeat exports in the future—you no longer need to step through nested menu items!”

Key highlights of Echoview 15
Support for new data Building on our strong partnerships with hardware manufacturers and meeting the needs of the research community, Echoview 15 includes support for:

  • Kongsberg Discovery MS70: a high-resolution multibeam scientific sonar
  • Additional sources of roll, pitch, heading, and heave measurements in compatible data files recorded by Electronic Navigation Ltd.’s WASSP multibeam sonar
  • Platform and transducer metadata: A selection of values are automatically populated in EV File Properties for Kongsberg Discovery EK60 and EK80 data files.
  • Transducer impedance measurements in EK80 (and related formats) narrowband data.

Echoview now supports data files recorded by more than 75 echosounder and sonar models across 18 brands.

Related News

© Jo / Adobe Stock

BOEM Initiates Cetacean Acoustic Monitoring Program

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has established the Partnership for an Offshore Wind Energy Regional Observation…

© noraismail / Adobe Stock

China Seizes Underwater “Lighthouses”

China's Ministry of State Security said on Tuesday that it had retrieved spying devices both on the ocean surface and in the depths of the sea…

The Baker Hughes subsea digital ecosystem. Photo: Baker Hughes

Subsea Digitalization: Remote Control

The more production infrastructure we push to the seabed, the more data we need to pull back up. With it comes opportunity.Chevron’s landmark 6…

Antje Boetius (Photo: MBARI)

MBARI Names Antje Boetius President and CEO

Prominent deep-sea polar biologist Antje Boetius will take over as president and CEO of MBARI, a private, non-profit oceanographic…

(Credit: Zelim)

Zelim Showcases Its MOB Detection Solution in Canada

Scottish maritime safety and survival innovator Zelim, has started cooperating with CASARA, Canada’s Civil Air Search and Rescue Association…

(Credit: Beam)

Beam Launches New System to Advance 3D Mapping for Offshore Wind

Beam, a company created by the merger of Rovco and Vaarst, has unveiled SubSLAM X3, a new underwater perception system designed…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news