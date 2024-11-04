Echoview 15 for Hydroacoustic Data Analysis

Echoview Software launched Echoview 15, an update of its flagship data processing software designed for water column research.

Echoview is designed to convert raw measurements from a wide range of echosounders and sonars into meaningful metrics. “This release provides users with powerful new tools which continue to advance the study and understanding of underwater ecosystems,” said Brett Merritt, CEO of Echoview Software.

“Echoview 15 brings exciting new features that further simplify complex workflows and support advanced research applications," added Briony Hutton, Chief Scientist. "With support for new types of data, enhanced platform management and additional analysis variables, users will be able to unlock deeper insights from their data and optimize their research efforts more efficiently. I’m particularly excited about the introduction of Exporter objects to our data processing ‘building block’ space called the Dataflow. Creating and configuring an Exporter means that it’s effortless to repeat exports in the future—you no longer need to step through nested menu items!”



Key highlights of Echoview 15

Support for new data Building on our strong partnerships with hardware manufacturers and meeting the needs of the research community, Echoview 15 includes support for:

Kongsberg Discovery MS70: a high-resolution multibeam scientific sonar

Additional sources of roll, pitch, heading, and heave measurements in compatible data files recorded by Electronic Navigation Ltd.’s WASSP multibeam sonar

Platform and transducer metadata: A selection of values are automatically populated in EV File Properties for Kongsberg Discovery EK60 and EK80 data files.

Transducer impedance measurements in EK80 (and related formats) narrowband data.

Echoview now supports data files recorded by more than 75 echosounder and sonar models across 18 brands.