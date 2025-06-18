 
June 18, 2025

Coda Octopus Announces Version 8.0.0 of GeoSurvey

Coda Octopus has announced the release of Version 8.0.0 of GeoSurvey.

GeoSurvey has served as a tried-and-trusted solution for geophysical data acquisition and online processing for three decades. It supports a wide range of sidescan sonars and sub-bottom profilers, and can also record data from devices such as heave sensors, magnetometers and speed of sound sensors. Some of the key features of GeoSurvey include:

  • user-configurable navigation library that allows information such as KP and Distance Cross Course to be recorded and graphically displayed alongside the data;
  • real-time online processing options including TVG, along-track speed correction, frequency filtering, trace mixing and swell filtering;
  • records to industry standard formats including XTF, SEG-Y and the native CODA format;
  • acquire and display data from multiple different sources simultaneously;
  • familiar and stable user interface.

GeoSurvey records data in its raw form but also allows for the generation of processed data files with filters and corrections already applied. It is fully compatible with the Survey Engine suite of geophysical software, giving access to fast and powerful database-driven mosaicking and interpretation tools, including the AI-driven SEADP automated boulder detection package.

The latest release of GeoSurvey adds the EdgeTech 3400 portable sub-bottom profiling system to the wide range of digital interfaces supported by GeoSurvey. When coupled with the easy-to-install DA4G-USB device, GeoSurvey can also acquire data simultaneously from multiple analogue and/or digital devices.

