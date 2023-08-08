Wednesday, August 9, 2023
 
August 8, 2023

SOI Says New Ecosystems Found Beneath Hyrdrothermal Vents

A new ecosystem has been discovered in volcanic caves beneath hydrothermal vents at a well-studied undersea volcano on the East Pacific Rise off Central America. 

The landmark 30-day expedition aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor (too) was led by Dr. Monika Bright, University of Vienna, along with an international science team from the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Costa Rica, and Slovenia.

Using an underwater robot, the science team overturned chunks of volcanic crust, discovering cave systems teeming with worms, snails, and chemosynthetic bacteria living in 75 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) water. The discovery adds a new dimension to hydrothermal vents, showing that their habitats exist both above and below the seafloor. Scientists have spent the past 46 years studying hydrothermal vents, but have never looked for animals under these volcanic hot springs.

Additionally, they found evidence of vent animals, like tubeworms, traveling underneath the seafloor through vent fluid to colonize new habitats. Tubeworms are one of the foundational hydrothermal vent animals but very few of their young have been found in the water above hydrothermal vents, leading Dr. Bright's team to suspect they travel beneath the earth’s surface to create new hydrothermal communities.

“Our understanding of animal life at deep-sea hydrothermal vents has greatly expanded with this discovery, ” said Bright. “Two dynamic vent habitats exist. Vent animals above and below the surface thrive together in unison, depending on vent fluid from below and oxygen in the seawater from above.”

Hydrothermal vents act like underwater hot springs that flow through cracks in the earth’s crust as a result of tectonic activity. When a new hydrothermal vent appears, the ecosystem rapidly follows as animals colonize an area within a few years. How animal larvae find new vent fields is unknown by scientists. 

Dr. Bright’s team is the first to examine and confirm that tubeworm larvae can settle and even live underneath the seafloor.To determine if animals travel through vent fluids, the science team used Schmidt Ocean Institute’s underwater robot, ROV SuBastian, to conduct experiments by gluing mesh boxes over cracks in the earth’s crust. When the boxes were removed after several days along with the crust they discovered animals living below the surface in hydrothermal caves. Scientists will study results from their experiments in the months to come.

“On land we have long known of animals living in caves underground, and in the ocean of animals living in sand and mud, but for the first time, scientists have looked beneath hydrothermal vents,” said SOI’s Executive Director, Dr. Jyotika Virmani. “This truly remarkable discovery of a new ecosystem, hidden beneath another ecosystem, provides fresh evidence that life exists in incredible places.”

The science team was accompanied by LA-based artist, Max Hooper Schneider, who constructed sculptures that were filmed on the vent systems with ROV SuBastian, and returned to the surface. The hydrothermal environment being studied was an excellent pairing for the artist who will include his artistic research in future exhibits. “I will forever remain bewitched by dark life,” said Hooper Schneider. “Lightless ecosystems of the
deep ocean are imperative to understanding the extremophilic dawns of planet earth.”

