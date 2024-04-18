 
April 18, 2024

Eelume partners with Exail

Exail was selected by Eelume to supply its Phins Compact C3 Inertial Navigation System (INS) for Eelume's new S-Series all-terrain Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs).

The Eelume S-Series is a new generation of all-terrain AUVs specifically designed for mapping and operating in challenging underwater terrains. Unlike traditional AUVs, they boast 360° of maneuverability in roll and pitch, offering versatility and sustainability in accessing previously unreachable environments.

Providing highly accurate and robust navigation data, the Phins Compact C3 INS will enhance Eelume AUVs' capabilities for efficient exploration, inspection, and monitoring in complex environments such as hillsides, under-ice areas, vessels, and harbors. Its compact OEM form factor will ensure easy integration into the AUVs, facilitating swift deployment and streamlining operations.

