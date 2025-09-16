Tuesday, September 16, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 16, 2025

Eight Scientists Named 2025 Schmidt Polymaths to Pursue Research in New Disciplines

© Schmidt Sciences

© Schmidt Sciences

A global cohort of eight scientists and engineers working in a variety of disciplines were named Schmidt Polymaths and will each receive up to $2.5 million over five years to pursue research in new disciplines or using new methodologies, Schmidt Sciences announced.

As Schmidt Polymaths, the researchers pursue new approaches compared to previous work. The new cohort of polymaths will answer questions like how to expand access to healthcare with low-cost technologies, what happens to our chromosomes when we age and how to create more accurate computer simulations of climate.

The eight selected scientists represent the fifth cohort of the highly selective Schmidt Polymaths program. Awardees must have been tenured—or achieved similar status—within the previous three years. Previous cohorts have used the award to design new sensor devices, perform experiments at atomic resolutions, analyze trees of life with faster and more efficient algorithms, discover new mathematical formulas assisted by AI, and more.

Drawn from universities worldwide and selected through a competitive application process, Schmidt Polymaths are required to demonstrate past ability and future potential to pursue early-stage, novel research that would otherwise be challenging to fund—even with the current declines in U.S. science funding.

The 2025 Schmidt Polymaths are:

  • Angela Wu, Associate Professor, Division of Life Science and the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Dr. Wu will explore engineering approaches to create a fully human, functional in-vitro brain organoid that could one day be used for therapeutic transplantation.
  • Arvind Murugan, Associate Professor of Physics, University of Chicago. Dr. Murugan will use experiments to explore how molecules can learn and compute by doing what comes naturally, revealing how evolution and synthetic biology can harness hidden powers in the physics of matter without micromanaging every detail.
  • Damián Blasi, Research Professor at Catalan Institution for Research andAdvanced Study, Pompeu Fabra University. Dr. Blasi will bridge human cultural and linguistic diversity research with AI by investigating human problem-solving strategies and exploring the downstream impacts of linguistic diversity on AI Foundation Models.
  • Justin Solomon, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Solomon will explore problems in acoustics, climate, and other fields that require digital simulation of physical phenomena. 
  • Nozomi Ando, Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Cornell University. Dr. Ando will explore the co-evolution of life and the planet by combining geology, evolutionary biology, and biochemistry.
  • Polly Fordyce, Associate Professor of Bioengineering and Genetics and Institute, Scholar of ChEM-H, Stanford University. Dr. Fordyce will work toward enabling crowd-sourced, megascale measurements of protein function, which will yield critical data required to drive revolutionary advances in functional protein design.
  • Saad Bhamla, Associate Professor in the School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology. Dr. Bhamla will develop low-cost technologies to tackle planetary-scale challenges, including AI-enabled point-of-care diagnostics in low-resource environments. They will also engineer autonomous morphing machines that adapt, evolve and learn like living systems.
  • Uri Ben-David, Professor of Cancer Genetics at the Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University. Dr. Ben-David will study human aging through the lens of chromosomes, in an attempt to uncover the chromosomal basis of cellular decline.

Related News

© underocean / Adobe Stock

Overfishing Deal Reached After 20 Years of Negotiation

A landmark agreement to curb billions of dollars in subsidies contributing to overfishing came into force on Monday, the…

Sercel WiNG DFU-3C passive seismic sensors can be used to image subsurface hydrogen-generating systems with greater precision and efficiency. Credit: Sercel

Viridien, Mantle8 Partner to Accelerate Hydrogen Exploration Across EMEA

Viridien, a technology, digital and Earth data company, and Mantle8, a French geoscience company focused on natural hydrogen exploration…

© FarSounder

FarSounder Announces SEA.AI Integration in Web Application

FarSounder announced an integration with SEA.AI, a leader in AI-powered vision systems for maritime safety. This integration…

© Subsea Global Solutions

Subsea Global Solutions Welcomes Back Harun Duzgoren as CEO

Subsea Global Solutions, a global provider of underwater repair, maintenance, and marine services, has announced the appointment…

© applied acoustics

Applied Acoustics Partners with STR to Enhance Positioning Technology

applied acoustics has partnered with subsea equipment rental specialist, STR, to enhance their USBL capabilities by adding…

Capt. Kevin J. Behm (left) relieves Capt. Chad F. Hennings as commanding officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport during a change of command held on Sept. 3, 2025. Rear Adm. Peter D. Small (right), commander of the Naval Undersea and Surface Warfare Centers and chief engineer for the Naval Sea Systems Command, who served as guest speaker during the event. Behm became the warfare center's 72nd commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Dave Stoehr)

NUWC Division Newport Hosts Change of Command

Capt. Kevin J. Behm became the 72nd commanding officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport as he relived Capt. Chad F.

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news