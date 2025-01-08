Wednesday, January 8, 2025
 
New Wave Media

January 8, 2025

NUWC Employee Shares Family Legacy with USS Fort Lauderdale

  • John Lauderdale (c) NUWC
  • The USS Fort Laudedale (c) NUWC
  • John Lauderdale (c) NUWC John Lauderdale (c) NUWC
  • The USS Fort Laudedale (c) NUWC The USS Fort Laudedale (c) NUWC

When the USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) docked at Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island from Nov. 21-24, it was especially meaningful for a Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport employee whose family name is linked to the ship’s name.

John Lauderdale, a resident of New London, Connecticut, serves in Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department as principal for safety for electronic warfare, imaging and radar for PMS 435, visited the USS Fort Lauderdale to share his family’s legacy. The ship is named after the city in Florida, which is named after Lauderdale’s great-great-great-granduncle William, who served as a lieutenant under Andrew Jackson when the Tennessee volunteers were dispatched to New Orleans in 1812 and as a major during the Second Seminole War in 1838. 

William was the younger brother of Lt. Col. James Lauderdale who was John’s great-great-great-grandfather.

The city of Fort Lauderdale is named after a series of forts built by the U.S. during the Second Seminole War in 1838. Development of the city did not begin until 50 years after the forts were abandoned at the end of the conflict. The city was incorporated in 1911.

The USS Fort Lauderdale, commissioned July 30, 2022, is the 12th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship and is designed to embark and transport elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions.

When the ship pulled into Newport on Nov. 21, a co-worker brought it to Lauderdale’s attention.

“I was working at the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut when Barbara Collins told me,” Lauderdale said. “I was extremely surprised and excited, as I’ve been meaning to write a letter to those on the ship about the history of the name.”

Upon learning of the USS Fort Lauderdale’s arrival, Lauderdale immediately asked for permission to leave work a couple of hours early so he could visit the ship.

“I walked up to the ship and requested to come aboard, like you would for any visit,” Lauderdale said. “You should have seen the look on the watch stander’s face when he read my last name on my retired military identification card. He was very surprised.”

Once aboard the ship, Lauderdale was treated as an honored guest and was greeted by Command Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Knott, who presented him with a personal challenge coin. He was introduced to many of the chief petty officers and a Marine Corps sergeant major, as the ship has a Marine detachment assigned to it. The intelligence specialist chief petty officer gave Lauderdale a tour of the ship and presented him with a unique challenge coin in the shape of a 28, signifying the ship’s hull number and honoring joint Navy chiefs and Marine Corps senior non-commissioned officers. He was also introduced to the ship commander, Capt. Gill McCarthy.

“The captain described himself as a ‘history geek,’ so he enjoyed hearing about my lineage and who the ship is named after,” Lauderdale said. “He also gave me one of his personal challenge coins. We took a photo in front of the ship’s sponsor letter, and he asked me if they could archive my story with the ship’s history.

“I went aboard with no preconceived expectations and came away with a lifetime of memories,” Lauderdale said. “This was a bucket list moment for me. I think my great-great-great-grandfather would be pleased to see the family legacy carried forward.”

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

Related News

Image courtesy RM Young

Storm Chaser Cyrena Arnold to Sign Books at R.M. Young AMS 2025 Booth

R.M. Young Company will host a special book signing event with Cyrena Arnold — Meteorologist, Storm Chaser, and Author —…

Podcast: Fascinated by Shipwrecks; USS Monitor Digitally Reimagined

“With all the archival data and that real archaeological data coming together, we’ve built the most accurate virtual model ever of Monitor…

Pioneer USV (Credit: ACUA Ocean)

ACUA Ocean Launches Pioneer USV

The UK-based autonomous unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer ACUA Ocean has completed the test launch of the USV Pioneer…

Martin Guyotte receives his NUWC DoN Award (c) NUWC

NUWC Analyst earns Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Martin J. Guyotte, a recently retired senior staff analyst from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport…

Source: Blueye Robotics

Too Much Information

This week at Marine Technology News...Humanity now has more information than it can analyze alone. We need AI to help us…

Offshore White Paper: Lower the Cost and Complexity of Collecting Subsea Data

Collecting subsea data is logistically complex.

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People, Companies, Technologies
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news