June 2, 2020

BP Employs Deep Learning Tech for Seismic Data Interpretation

Illustration: Seismic streamers - Image by DedMityay/AdobeStock

British oil major BP has signed an agreement with Bluware Corp, a digital innovation platform, to help it interpret large seismic data sets.

Bluware, which describes itself as a platform that helps the oil and gas industry to accelerate digital transformation initiatives using deep learning, says its technology will help BP to improve quality and speed when delivering seismic interpretation products.

“BP recognizes the significant impact advances in digital technology can bring and we are pleased to implement Bluware InteractivAITM, a new and innovative deep learning technology, augmenting our geoscientists’ ability to accelerate subsurface data interpretation,” says Ahmed Hashmi, Upstream Chief Digital and Technology Officer, BP.

"Large seismic data sets are difficult to move and use in workflows and time consuming to interpret. InteractivAI, powered by Bluware’s Volume Data Store (VDSTM) cloud-native data environment, enables the acceleration of detailed interpretation tasks. With this tool geoscientists can now train and correct deep learning results interactively, significantly improving structural interpretation workflows," Bluware said.

“We are excited to be a part of BP’s digital innovation goals in delivering significant value and a better user experience across their subsurface workflows,” says Dan Piette, CEO of Bluware.

