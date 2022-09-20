Tuesday, September 20, 2022
 
New Wave Media

September 20, 2022

Equinor Awards Modus 'World's First' Resident Subsea Drone Contract

Image courtesy MODUS (file photo)

Image courtesy MODUS (file photo)

Modus, a company specializing in hovering autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), has won a contract with Equinor for the provision of underwater intervention drone missions at their Johan Sverdrup field.

The contract, which will run from 2023 to mid-2024, is for underwater intervention drone operations at the offshore field located in the Norwegian part of the North Sea, and will see one of Modus’ Saab Sabertooth HAUVs resident in field "for a significant period. "

According to Modus, this is the world’s first resident subsea drone contract by Equinor Energy.

The offshore operations will involve in-field autonomous surveys and light interventions with over-the-horizon control from Modus’ Command and Control Centre at its head office in Darlington, UK.

"Residency, where the vehicle remains docked with a subsea docking station for charging and data transfer, will provide carbon-zero survey and IMR solutions that will improve sustainability, efficiency, safety and decision-making in the sector," Modus said.

Ash Sheppard, Modus’ Chief Strategy Officer said: “This is a significant and exciting contract award for Modus, and I am proud of what was a real team effort throughout this process. 

"In recent months, we have been transforming our business to focus exclusively on the next generation of subsea survey, and IMR solutions and this project has been a key strategic target for us. Equinor is leading the way on tech solutions as part of its commitment to a low-carbon future, and this contract has the potential to drive a paradigm shift in the industry.”

Nick Tompkins, Modus CEO, said: “This project will further demonstrate the major benefits of resident UIDs and we are excited to work with Equinor to provide a sustainable route to vastly improved operational regularity, consistent ultra-high quality data, significantly reduced OPEX spend and increased safety.”


Related News

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company and IHC Mining’s Underwater Mining Crawler for the Underwater Remote Mining System. The crawler will help recover diamond-bearing kimberlite ore from deep open pits at the Ekati Diamond Mine, in the Northwest Territories of Canada. Image courtesy IHC Mining.

Subsea Mining: Arctic Canadian Diamond, IHC unveil innovative Crawler

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company and IHC Mining report that they have reached the next important milestone in the development…

(Photo: HM Government of Gibraltar)

Divers Seal Tank Vents Leaking Oil from Bulk Carrier off Gibraltar

Divers sealed two tank vents that leaked fuel from a bulk carrier that was damaged and beached after a collision off the British enclave of Gibraltar

(Photo: U.S Navy)

Iran Caught Trying to Capture US Navy Sea Drone

The U.S. Navy said it thwarted an Iranian attempt to capture one if its unmanned surface vessels (USV) in the Arabian Gulf.While…

Professor Christopher Roman works on the deep autonomous profiler as Allison Heater of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution looks on. Photo courtesy of Roman Lab / URI.

Deep-sea Research an 'Eye-Opener' for URI student

When Phil Parisi boarded the research vessel Atlantis this summer for an expedition to the Puerto Rico Trench, he didn't quite know what to expect.

GRAND CANYON II - Credit:Thomas Bøen Alme/MarineTraffic.com

Helix, Volstad Agree Long Term Charters for Construction Support Vessel Duo

Helix Robotics Solutions Limited, the U.K. Robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, and the Norwegian shipowner…

FlatFish - Credit: Saipem (supplied)

Oil Spill Response Limited to Use Saipem's FlatFish Drone

Italian oilfield services giant Saipem and Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) have signed an extension of their existing Services…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RADAC B.V.

Since 1998, RADAC B.V., develops and produces the WaveGuide. This very accurate radar level gauge measures wave height, wave direction, level and tide. It is demonstrated that in all wind and wave conditions the standard deviation for water level is only 1 cm. max. The WaveGuide is compact, robust and easy to install.
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Editorial

Innovative New Products & Solutions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Director, Business Development

● Tradepoint Atlantic LLC

2AE/3AE - Marine Engineer Relief needed ASAP (Sept-Dec)

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news