Equinor and Polenergia Hire RockWave for Offshore Wind Subsurface Data Reprocessing

Equinor and Polenergia have awarded a contract to RockWave for subsurface data reprocessing for Baltyk 1 offshore wind farm in Poland.

The contract scope entrusted to RockWave for the 1.56 GW offshore wind farm involves the reprocessing of sparker ultra-high resolution seismic (UHRS) data to create an optimized subsurface image.

The new data will play a crucial role in upgrading the engineering ground model and wind turbine foundation designs for the Baltyk 1 development.

By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and expertise, RockWave aims to help its clients minimize the risk of unforeseen ground conditions by enhancing the accuracy and reliability of data in the offshore wind development project.

The Baltyk 1 wind farm is located approximately 80 km north of the Polish coast in the Baltic Sea.

“This contract award underscores our expertise in providing advanced seismic solutions tailored to the unique needs of the renewable energy sector. By delivering superior subsurface imaging, we aim to support Equinor and Polenergia in achieving their vision of sustainable energy production while mitigating project risks,” said Matt Swan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of RockWave.

Aside from Baltyk 1, Equinor and Polenergia are jointly developing Baltyk II and Baltyk III wind farms.

The two wind farms of 50 units each, will have a total capacity of 1.44 GW and will be in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea, at about 37 and 22 km from the coastline at the level of Leba.

The first energy from the Baltyk II and Baltyk III wind farms is expected to flow in three years. The commercial phase of their operation is scheduled for 2028.