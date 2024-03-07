 
New Wave Media

March 7, 2024

Equinor and Polenergia Hire RockWave for Offshore Wind Subsurface Data Reprocessing

(Credit: RockWave)

(Credit: RockWave)

Equinor and Polenergia have awarded a contract to RockWave for subsurface data reprocessing for Baltyk 1 offshore wind farm in Poland.

The contract scope entrusted to RockWave for the 1.56 GW offshore wind farm involves the reprocessing of sparker ultra-high resolution seismic (UHRS) data to create an optimized subsurface image.

The new data will play a crucial role in upgrading the engineering ground model and wind turbine foundation designs for the Baltyk 1 development.

By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and expertise, RockWave aims to help its clients minimize the risk of unforeseen ground conditions by enhancing the accuracy and reliability of data in the offshore wind development project.

The Baltyk 1 wind farm is located approximately 80 km north of the Polish coast in the Baltic Sea.

“This contract award underscores our expertise in providing advanced seismic solutions tailored to the unique needs of the renewable energy sector. By delivering superior subsurface imaging, we aim to support Equinor and Polenergia in achieving their vision of sustainable energy production while mitigating project risks,” said Matt Swan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of RockWave.

Aside from Baltyk 1, Equinor and Polenergia are jointly developing Baltyk II and Baltyk III wind farms.

The two wind farms of 50 units each, will have a total capacity of 1.44 GW and will be in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea, at about 37 and 22 km from the coastline at the level of Leba.

The first energy from the Baltyk II and Baltyk III wind farms is expected to flow in three years. The commercial phase of their operation is scheduled for 2028.

Related News

Boulder identification tool (Credit: Ocean Geophysics)

AI Tool to Tackle Boulder Issues for Offshore Wind Developments

Renewable energy industry supplier Ocean Geophysics has introduced an AI-driven boulder identification tool, which is expected…

Vard cable layer for Prysmian (Credit: Vard)

MacGregor Gets Large Crane Order for Prysmian’s New Cable Layer

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a large order for three cranes that will be installed onboard a new cable laying…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

LS Cable Reels In Preferred Supplier Deal for CIP’s Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has signed preferred supply agreement with LS Cable for the supply of both offshore…

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Joins Forces with US Navy for SAS Sensor Research

Kraken Robotics has signed an agreement with Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division (NUWC) in Newport to conduct joint research…

(Credit: Enhanced Drilling)

Enhanced Drilling Wins Equinor Contract for Norwegian Ops

Enhanced Drilling has secured a five-year frame agreement with Equinor to provide its subsea technologies to be used for…

Pipelaying ops for BP's GTA project (Credit: Allseas)

Pioneering Spirit Completes Infield Pipelay Work at BP’s LNG Scheme

Allseas’ construction vessel Pioneering Spirit has completed the infield pipelay scope for BP’s ultra-deepwater Greater Tortue…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

News of Note
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news