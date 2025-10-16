Thursday, October 16, 2025
 
Exail Expands Baltic Sea Presence with DriX H-8 Delivery to Orlen Petrobaltic

Exail, together with Thesta, has delivered a DriX H-8 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) to Orlen Petrobaltic. This marks the very first commercial deployment of DriX in Poland.

The Exail’s DriX H-8 USV is known for its robustness, endurance, and ability to deliver hydrographic and geophysical data. With its autonomous capabilities and ability to operate in challenging offshore conditions, the DriX H-8 offers a safer alternative to traditional crewed vessels.

Orlen Petrobaltic will deploy the DriX H-8 in the Baltic Sea to support offshore platform activities. For this project, the DriX H-8 will be equipped with a Norbit B51S multibeam echosounder (MBES), integrated on the platform for the very first time. This new configuration provides Orlen Petrobaltic with hydrographic survey capabilities, enhancing data quality and efficiency while operating in the Baltic Sea’s demanding conditions.

