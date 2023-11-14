Tuesday, November 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 14, 2023

Exail, Kongsberg Partner Up on Long Baseline (LBL) Subsea Positioning Solutions

Exail and Kongsberg Discovery said Tuesday they were collaborating in the field of Long Baseline (LBL) subsea positioning solutions. 

"Since June 2023, Kongsberg cPAP LBL transceiver and Exail Ramses LBL transceiver have achieved full compatibility, marking a significant milestone in the LBL positioning industry. This advancement empowers customers with enhanced capabilities to optimize underwater operations and achieve unparalleled precision in navigation," the companies said.

This new compatibility, which involves Exail's Ramses system directly controlling Kongsberg's cPAP transceiver, enables the seamless integration of both devices on the same subsea vehicle. This achievement unlocks advanced LBL capabilities, offering substantial benefits to customers who are already utilizing Kongsberg's HiPAP and cNODE transponders, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

According to Exail, the clients can now incorporate Exail's Inertial Navigation System (INS) technology into their sparse-LBL or LBL operations, allowing any vehicle equipped with the Exail INS system to navigate within an array of cNODE transponders. 

This significantly enhances flexibility in offshore operations, with particular relevance to the oil and gas sector, where LBL positioning is widely employed, Exail said.

“Through extensive engineering integration efforts, the Exail and Kongsberg Discovery teams have successfully partnered to enable smooth data exchange between their systems, unlocking cost-saving operational flexibility.” said Pierre-Yves Morvan, Business Development Manager at Exail. “This compatibility achievement underscores the expertise and dedication of both companies in advancing technology for the benefit of our customers”.

 

Related News

Credit: Glosten

Glosten, Siemens Energy Select Key Equipment Vendors for World's First Hydrogen-hybrid Research Vessel

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten and Siemens Energy have selected Ballard Power Systems and Chart Industries…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen in September 2022 - Photo: Danish Armed Forces

Kremlin: More Signs Appear of Ukrainian Involvement in Nord Stream Blasts

The Kremlin said on Monday that more signs were appearing of Ukrainian involvement in the blasts that ruptured Russia's Nord…

Credit:FET

UK Ministry of Defence Selects FET's ROV to Enhance Salvage Operations

Forum Energy Technologies said Thursday it had secured a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence Salvage and Marine Operations…

Image courtesy Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ Expands its Plymouth, MA Production Facility

Greensea IQ celebrated the 25,000 square foot expansion of its Cordage Park production facility on October 17, 2023. This…

Credit: Taiwan President Website

Fearing China, South Korea Targets Contractors on Taiwan Navy Submarines

South Korean authorities cited the risk of Chinese economic retaliation when they charged marine technology firm SI Innotec…

Image courtesy Harvest Technology Group Limited

Connecting the Dots: From Remote Operations to Full Autonomy

Realizing the full value of digital solutions far exceeds the capability of technology. The technology exists today to help…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Tech File: HexDefence Scour Protection for Offshore Wind
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news